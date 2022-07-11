ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: Accidental shootings led to death of 14-year-old, injury of 12-year-old

By WXYZ Staff
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrGAK_0gbU1vrj00

Detroit police say reckless gun ownership resulted in two kids being shot in two separate incidents over the weekend.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl died Sunday when she was accidentally shot inside an apartment building along Detroit's riverfront.

A group of teens were inside one of the apartment buildings when one of the teenage boys had a gun and it went off accidentally, police said.

Officers said the teens fled the scene.

The second shooting incident also happened Sunday when police say a 12-year-old was accidentally shot by his brother.

According to police, the two brothers – ages 12 and 14 – were pushing a go-kart down the sidewalk with an Uzi-style gun.

The 14-year-old told police a dog came out of the bushes, and to protect themselves, he shot at the dog.

However, the 14-year-old missed hitting the dog and struck his 12-year-old brother in the ankle.

Police said the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In 2021 alone, Detroit reported 85 minors shot. This year, the number is already in the double digits.

"I've lost count. The citizens of this city should just be outraged. It's horrible that I've lost count. We're talking July of 2022," Assistant chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

He says he's sick of seeing kids get hurt by guns they shouldn't have.

"Not sure why a 12 and 14-year-old have an uzi-style gun in their possession for any reason," Fitzgerald said.

He says the older boy told police they were startled by a dog. He shot the gun to protect his brother but instead shot him.

Carol Orr, who lives close by, says parents need to pay more attention.

"If it happened to my son, my children, my grandkids, I would be devastated," she said.

Fitzgerald's message to parents: lock up your guns and keep an eye on your kids.

Comments / 1

Dorothy Sarrach
3d ago

If you own guns ,put them somewhere that your children can't get to them.Losing a child is the most tragic event a parent can go through.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots at victim, flees after attempted Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect shot at a victim while trying to carjack him early Thursday on Detroit's west side. The suspect approached the victim on Curtis between Cherrylawn and Ohio just after midnight, demanding his car keys. Read more Detroit news here. A shot was fired at the...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Body found in Detroit's Stoepel Park believed to be retired officer who disappeared two weeks ago

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says a body found in Stoepel Park is believed to be a retired DPD officer who went missing about two weeks ago. “We don’t know. We’re going to let the medical examiner do their evaluation and see if we can identify the body that we found. Sadly, a lot of things are pointing to that may in fact be our retired police officer,” Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side. Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Guns#Violent Crime
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Man shot to death on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are looking for the shooter after a man was killed Thursday morning on the east side. Officers found the victim after bicyclists flagged them down to tell them about the shooting.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Teen charged in non-fatal shooting of younger brother with Uzi-style gun

DETROIT – A 14-year-old Detroit boy is facing charges in the non-fatal shooting of his 12-year-old brother with an Uzi-style submachine gun, authorities said. The juvenile respondent was pushing the victim in a go-kart around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, in the area of Alcoy Avenue and Fairmount Drive in Detroit when the juvenile allegedly attempted to retrieve the gun from under the seat of the go-kart, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. While grabbing the gun, he allegedly fired the weapon, striking the victim in the right calf.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to decades in prison for murder of popular Bloomfield Hills hairstylist

DETROIT – A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of popular Bloomfield Hills hairstylist Bashar Kallabat. Jimmy Pickett, 24, was sentenced in Wayne County on Wednesday, July 13, after a jury convicted him last month of second-degree murder in connection with Kallabat’s death. The hairstylist suffered from blunt force trauma to the head on Feb. 11, 2020, at a Detroit motel, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen boyfriend charged in deadly shooting of 14-year-old in Detroit apartment

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy was charged on June 11 in connection to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend,14, in a Detroit apartment. At around 4:11 a.m. on July 10, Detroit police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Dr for a shooting. When police arrived, they found 14-year-old Keniyah Bryant inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit To Pay $7.5M To Man Who Claims Police Switched Bullets, Framed Him For Murder

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison. He was...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy