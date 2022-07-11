ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Community demands justice for victims of Uvalde school shooting at rally

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buZyN_0gbTwL2E00
US-SCHOOL-CRIME-GUNS CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

UVALDE, Texas — Hundreds of people marched from Robb Elementary School to Uvalde Town Square on Sunday to honor the victims and to hold elected officials accountable for the mass school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Family members of the victims made impassioned speeches at the Unheard Voices March & Rally, demanding justice for their loved ones who were killed in the May 24 shooting.

"What I want, you can't give me. I want my daughter back," Kimberly Rubio, mother of Lexi Rubio, said. "We want answers. We seek justice. We demand change."

One by one, victims' family members came to the mic and announced the name of their loved one, holding posters with the child's picture on them, according to ABC News San Antonio affiliate KSAT.

There were repeated chants of "vote them out," referring to politicians who don't support gun reform and who didn't attend the rally.

People at the rally also expressed anger at law enforcement's response to the shooting.

Uvalde police waited 77 minutes in the hallway outside the classroom where the suspect was before approaching him.

Pete Arredondo, the police chief for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD), resigned from his position on the Uvalde City Council, saying in his resignation letter that it was "in the best interest of the community to step down as a member of the City Council for District 3 to minimize further distractions."

At the Unheard Voice March Sunday, community members called for Arredondo to step down from his position in the school district. The school district put him on administrative leave in June.

"You do not deserve to wear a badge," said a loved one of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, who was killed in the mass shooting.

ABC News' Izzy Alvarez and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Analysis: Breaking down the ALERRT report on the Uvalde school shooting response

The document contains a detailed timeline of the incident, including a discussion about breaching assessment and opportunities — By Philip Paz. On May 24, 2022, a man carrying a rifle walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Inside the school, the man opened fire in a classroom. Before his rampage was over, 19 children and 2 teachers were shot and killed.
UVALDE, TX
Vice

Police Continue to Evade Uvalde Shooting Records Requests

In recent weeks, lawyers have come up with a variety of creative explanations for why police in Uvalde, Texas don’t have to release records that would shed light on why they stood around and did nothing as 19 children and two adults were murdered in an elementary school and what they did in the aftermath. Most infamously, a firm representing the City of Uvalde argued it shouldn’t have to release records because they might contain “highly embarrassing information” or “regard … emotional/mental distress."
UVALDE, TX
keranews.org

Uvalde residents march for 'unheard voices'

A couple hundred people endured the 105 degree heat Sunday in Uvalde to call for gun control and protest the botched police response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May. 21 people were killed in the shooting, including 19 children. The event was organized by Javier Cazares, the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amerie
myfoxzone.com

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Abc News#Ksat
Reform Austin

Disagreements Between Abbott And Uvalde Mayor Continue

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott still hasn’t answered Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr.’s request to shift the control of a $5 million fund for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde to a state agency. State Senator Ronald Gutierrez and Mayor McLaughlin Jr. wrote...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ash Jurberg

Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy