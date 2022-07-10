ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon likely to be deposed by Jan. 6 committee

By Rachel Scully, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will likely testify before the panel.

During Lofgren’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked her whether Bannon will testify before the committee.

“We have wanted him to testify,” she said, citing a letter from Bannon’s lawyer the committee received around midnight.

She noted that while the committee has not had a chance to discuss it, she expects “we will be hearing from him,” adding that “ there are many questions that we have for him.”

Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for this week’s Jan. 6 hearings

When asked whether the hearing will be public or closed, she said it would be difficult to show in a live format.

“Ordinarily, we do depositions,” Lofgren replied. “This goes on for hour after hour after hour. We want to get all our questions answered, and you can’t do that in a live format.”

Lofgren’s confirmation follows reports that Trump was considering waiving his claim of executive privilege to allow Bannon to testify before the House committee.

The House Democrat on Sunday also discussed the panel’s meeting with former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday, noting that the committee will provide excerpts from his testimony.

“He was able to provide information on basically all of the critical issues that we’re looking at, including the president’s, what I would call, dereliction of duty on the day of Jan. 6,” Lofgren said.

Trial set for November 2023 in Circle of Hope abuse case

STOCKTON, Mo. — The trial has been set for a southwest Missouri couple facing multiple charges of abuse against girls at a Christian reform school. Boyd and Stephanie Householder’s pre-trial conference is set to begin on November 13, 2023, at the Cedar County Courthouse. The trial is set to begin on November 27, 2023, and […]
