Celebrities

‘Mother Of Black Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis To Be Bestowed With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By NewsOne Staff
 3 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

From the silver screen to the stage, actress, singer and dancer Jenifer Lewis has been a driving force of artistic innovation and her unparalleled contributions to the entertainment industry will be celebrated in Hollywood. The legend will be honored with a star on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Missouri-bred luminary—crowned the ”Mother of Black Hollywood”—has graced 400 television episodes, 68 films, 40 animations, and four Broadway shows. A multitude of the projects she’s been featured in capture the spirit and essence of the Black experience; which has solidified Lewis as a cultural phenom.

The “Black-ish” star’s credits include “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, A Different World, Girlfriends,” “Friends,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Twenties,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Mickey Mouse Funhouse,” “Strong Medicine,” “American Dad,” “Rugrats,” the “Cars” film series, and “Hairspray.” Other projects include “Corrina, Corrina,” “Juwanna Mann,” “Renaissance Man,” “Nora’s Hair Salon,” “The Cookout,” “Dirty Laundry,” “Not Easily Broken,” “Sister Act,” “Hereafter,” “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Baggage Claim,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “Renaissance Man,” “Cast Away,” “The Preacher’s Wife,” “Poetic Justice,” and “Five.”

Beyond her poignant on-screen roles, Lewis has used her platform to spread awareness about social injustices and has been a fierce advocate for mental health. News about Lewis’ Hollywood Walk of Fame milestone comes ahead of the August release of her latest memoir titled “Walking in My Joy: In These Streets.”

Lewis will be honored on July 15 in an unveiling ceremony that will be attended by visionary Debbie Allen and composer Marc Shaiman. The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo.

Ana Martinez, who serves as producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, says Lewis’ indelible impact and influence has forever changed the landscape of the entertainment industry. “Jenifer Lewis is considered a national treasure and a force to be reckoned with,” she shared in a statement. “She is one of those performers who always keeps the audience on their toes! I placed Jenifer’s star next to one of her all-time favorite actresses, the legendary Katharine Hepburn. Those ladies are two peas in a pod, as both delved in human rights activities and are known to be as feisty as all get out!”

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star In The Final Season Of ‘black-ish’

'Mother Of Black Hollywood' Jenifer Lewis To Be Bestowed With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on newsone.com

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Despite Emmys Snub for Acting, Selena Gomez Still Lands in the History Books for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

We didn’t have to lose Selena to love Selena, but that’s the hand the Emmys dealt. Although Selena Gomez, the influential superstar of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” was unfortunately omitted from the lead actress in a comedy category, the 29-year-old executive producer is included among the team for outstanding comedy series, alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

From Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga, Which Snubbed Performance Deserves an Emmy Award? Vote!

When the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday (July 12), Selena Gomez failed to score her first acting nod from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The superstar’s name not being included in the category for lead actress in a comedy series felt especially egregious considering her show, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, racked up a grand total of 17 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series. Acting nods also went to her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as memorable guest stars Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Breakout hit ‘Yellowstone’ snubbed again at the Emmys

When “Yellowstone” first premiered in 2018, it looked like a long shot. And at the Emmys, it still is. The Television Academy on Tuesday once again snubbed the drama about the wealthy owner of a Montana ranch and his troubled family, leaving it out of the drama series category and star Kevin Costner out of the lead actor race.
MOVIES
Community Policy