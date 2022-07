RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — Gage Elliott became an orphan on Nov. 14, 2017. He was 7 years old. That morning, his father and paternal grandmother, who were raising him together in a modest house at the end of a gravel road, were gunned down during a mass shooting across this remote north-central California community. Over two days, according to the FBI, five people were slain and 14 others were wounded, including five children at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, before the gunman, 44-year-old Kevin Janson Neal, took his own life.

