Nominate your favorite businesses for the 2022 readers’ choice awards

By By USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

Do you have a favorite place in town to get coffee or to go shopping, whether it’s for clothes or tools? Do you know a business that deserves more recognition for the great services it provides?

The 2022 readers’ choice contest is now open, and we’re seeking nominations. You get to decide what businesses in town should be selected for the contest!

You have until July 27 to nominate, and then voting will begin to decide which one you and your neighbors think is the best in town. When the winners have been picked, there will be a special section highlighting the best businesses, whether they won or were a finalist. This is a great section to keep around for those times you need a recommendation on where to eat, get a haircut and more.

You can nominate as many businesses as you like – don't be shy about celebrating your town!

The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

