BLM Removes 3,340 Pounds of Trash from Public Lands

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * Additional Details: Critically low humidities are also expected in the valley locations around Bonanza, Beatty, and Bly. In these areas there could be a brief period of critical wind and RH conditions as well. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO