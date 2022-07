NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, one day after leaving his start against Cincinnati with right shoulder tightness. Severino had an MRI that showed a low-grade strain to his right latissimus dorsi muscle. Before the team even announced the test results, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged it was likely the right-hander would miss some time. It’s the first real hiccup this season for a terrific New York rotation that’s remained almost entirely healthy, a huge reason the Yankees have built the best record in baseball with a few days left before the All-Star break. Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Severino and Jordan Montgomery combined to start 84 of the club’s first 88 games.

