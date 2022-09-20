Find the best rowing machines on sale, with discounted rowers from NordicTrack, ProForm and more

Looking for a way to save money on home fitness? With this round-up of rowing machines on sale, you’ll find money-off deals on a variety of options that will improve any home gym. Regardless of how much you’re looking to spend, the machines below are all excellent at helping you to hammer the cardio at home, or even to offer low-impact exercise for those recovering from injury or needing to be gentler on their body.

If you’re looking for a piece of home gym equipment that can deliver when it comes to versatility, then you should absolutely consider one of the best rowing machines alongside the more traditional choice of a treadmill or exercise bike . Rowing machines can target multiple areas of the body at once, with one study from the Medical Science in Sports & Exercise Journal finding that each stroke while rowing engages an impressive 86 percent of muscles. Through rowing, you can also torch calories in quick time, which is great for those looking to get fitter and lose weight by engaging in a calorie deficit.

If you need more rowing machine benefits to convince you, then there’s also the fact that many machines are now integrated with interactive classes and instructors too, to make your workouts more engaging and enjoyable. Below you’ll find all of the rowers currently on sale so that you can pick up one of these excellent cardio boosters for less. Keep reading to find the rowing machine on sale to suit your space and budget.

Best Buy has plenty of rowing machines deals

Glide through Walmart 's latest rowing machine deals

Target also has a bunch of great rowing machines on sale

Rowing machine deals

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine | List price $399.00 Now $249 at Amazon

There's a cool $150 off this rower on Amazon at the moment, which has eight levels of adjustable magnetic resistance. It's a straightforward, low-cost machine, but reviews praise its whisper quiet operation and ease of use. View Deal

Fitness Reality 3000WR Bluetooth Water Rower | Was $620 Now $498.26 on Amazon

This water-based rower has had over $120 slashed off its usual price. The machine has an angled water-tank, to better replicate the feel of natural rowing, and comes with a 3-year limited warranty. View Deal

CITYROW Classic Rower | Was $1495 Now $1000 on Amazon

Another model from CITYROW – but this one's available at a slightly lower price point. This one doesn't come with a screen, but an adjustable arm makes it easy to attach a tablet or phone. View Deal

ProForm 440R Rower – was $799.99 , now $329.99 at Best Buy

Featuring eight resistance levels and an intertia-enhanced flywheel, the ProForm 440R Rower also uses a SpaceSaver design that lets you fold up your rowing machine quickly and easily. Plus, it has front-mounted transport wheels, so it can be swiftly moved around as well. View Deal

Hydrow Connected Rower - was $2454.96 , now $2,140.96 at Best Buy

Save $314 on the Hydrow Connected Rower, one of the most advanced machines on the market. It connects to live and on-demand classes led by world-class athletes, and offers routines across yoga, stretching and resistance training for a totally holistic workout. View Deal

SNODE Water Rowing Machine - was $499.99 , now $434 at Amazon

Save 13% on this water rowing machine which pairs with a Bluetooth app for trainer-led workout videos. This sturdy machine simulates real rowing on water and when not in use folds away easily, saving on space. View Deal

MaxKare Water Rowing Machine - was $569.99 , now $329.99 at Walmart

Save $450 on the list price of this water rowing machine. The 18L water tank creates a smooth and steady rowing sensation, while the large LCD monitor tracks useful fitness metrics. View Deal

ProForm 750R - was $1099.99 , now $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 on this high-end rowing machine from ProForm. The 750R is Bluetooth Smart Enabled and pairs with iFit, ProForm's virtual training service (account required). It comes with 20 on-board workouts and 24 levels of resistance as well as a comfy ergonomic seat and pedals. View Deal

Schwinn Crewmaster Rower - was $799.99 , now $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on this rower from Schwin. It features an easy-to-read LCD screen to monitor your workout and fitness goals and 10 levels of resistance with four preset workouts. Its oversize steel seat rail enables the seat to slide smoothly with every stroke. View Deal

EUROCO Folding Magnetic Rowing Machine - was $364.00, now $224.72 at Walmart

Take over $100 from the price of this magnetic rowing machine and guarantee an efficient new way to work out at home. This is an excellent pick for those with less space, sporting a foldable design and wheels. View Deal

NordicTrack RW200 – was $1,299.99 , now $699.99 at Best Buy

This rowing machine features an LED screen, 24 resistance levels, an inertia-enhanced flywheel and dual two-inch speakers. Meanwhile, the SpaceSaver design means that you can fold up your rower when you're down with your workout. View Deal

NordicTrack RW500 – was $999.99 , now $799.99 at Best Buy

This rowing machine from NordicTrack features a five-inch backlit display to help you keep track of workout stats including watts, strokes per minute, time, calories, distance and more – perfect for measuring your workouts. View Deal

First Degree Fitness Viking II Black Reserve - was $1,669.99 , now $949.99 at Walmart

This stylish rowing machine features a twin water tank with two triple-bladed impellers for a smooth resistance. The ergonomic handles a help prevent twisting and straining the wrists and forearms. Plus, the LED display shows a plethora of stats, including time, distance and calories burned per hour. View Deal

Stamina 35-1315 EasyRow – was $257.99 , now $169.59 at Target

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful rowing machine that gets the job done, you might want to check out this model from Stamina. It features a hydraulic resistance cylinder to increase or decrease the intensity level and an LCD monitor to track your stats. This might not be the best model on the market, but you can't argue with that price! View Deal

XtremepowerUS Ultra Quiet Magnetic - was $699.95 , now $199.95 at Walmart

This ultra-quiet rowing machine will give you a great aerobic workout for legs, waist, upper body, chest and back. It features 10 levels of magnetic resistance, an LCD display with a scan mode that tracks your progress, and the whole machine folds easily away to save on space. At this price, this rowing machine is good value. View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine - was $99.95 , now $87.54 at Walmart

This compact rowing machine provides all the benefits of a rowing workout from the comfort of your own home. It features a smooth glide seat and 12 levels of resistance variations. View Deal

ProForm 750 R Exercise Rower 250lb Magnetic - was $599.00, now $473.54 at Walmart

This ProForm rower is now $120 cheaper and comes with iFit compatibility to help to coach you towards your fitness goals. Built with an ergonomic seat and a tablet or phone holder, this rower is designed with comfort in mind to make your workouts easier. View Deal

Stamina BodyTrac Fitness Rower - was $241.99 , now $209.99 at Target

Grab this fitness rower for 13% off at Target and enjoy an affordable and effective rowing machine. It provides a full range of motion, comfortable padded seats and handles, and a multifunctional electronic monitor to track your progress. View Deal

Echelon Row Smart Rowing Machine - was $999.99 , now $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on the Echelon rower, which offers a full-body workout in a sturdy, space saving construction. It features a rotating console for tablets and smartphones, a heart rate monitoir and 32 levels of adjustable resistance. View Deal

NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower - was $1,599, now $1,377.98 at Amazon

Save 14% on one of the most renowned rowers out there from NordicTrack and benefit from a free 30 day iFit membership too, which allows you to stream live classes. With 26 digital resistance levels and a large touchscreen display, you won’t be disappointed with this rower. View Deal

Which rowing machine deal is right for you?

When researching rowing machines on sale, you’ll soon discover that there are three types of machine:

Air resistance

Water-based resistance

Magnet-based resistance

The first type of rower is one with air resistance. These use a flywheel to power the workout. The drawback is they tend to be noisy, but serious rowers favor these models. Water-based rowing machines give a very smooth workout. They work by using water in an attached tank as resistance when you start rowing. These machines can often be a little more aesthetically pleasing than other models.

If you’re after an entry-level rowing machine, magnetic-based rowers are a good option, and quiet, too. Magnetic rowers allow you to increase the resistance of your workout, making it harder or easier. You might also want to consider how much space you have to house your rower, and if you want to pay a monthly subscription to access classes. Some rowers are foldable meaning you can store them under a sofa or in a cupboard.

Most rowing machines deals that have a monthly subscription, also have a touchscreen so you can be motivated by the online classes. It can be really useful, but bear in mind this often adds an extra cost to your workout routine.

Rowing machines on sale

Concept2 RowErg deals

(Image credit: Concept2)

Best for reliability

Resistance: Air | Dimensions: L 96” (244cm) / W 24” (61cm) / H 50” (127cm) | Weight of machine: 57lb (26kg) | Storage: Splits in two parts, both of which stand up | Membership subscription: No

Solid, reliable and built to last Good value for money Not the most attractive No live classes or interactive programs included

The Concept2 RowErg deserves its reputation as one of the best rowing machines on the market. Solidly built and designed to last a lifetime, it’s backed up by a ready supply of spare parts and outstanding customer support that will enable you to carry on using it for years.

The PM5 monitor may not have sophisticated graphics, and it doesn’t come with fancy software or an online program, but it provides a huge amount of useful data, which syncs with the Concept2 logbook. New models feature a device holder so you can attach your phone or tablet, and it syncs with its own ErgData app.

The Concept2 RowErg is designed for function over form, so it’s not the prettiest rowing machine out there, but it’s easy to assemble and comes apart for easy storage. Compared with other air resistance models it’s relatively quiet, so you won’t get complaints from the neighbors.

WaterRower A1 Home Rowing Machine deals

(Image credit: WaterRower)

WaterRower A1 Home Rowing Machine

Best for style

Resistance: Water | Dimensions: L 83.5” (212cm); W 22.25” (57cm); H 20” (51cm) | Weight of machine: 98lb (44.5kg) when filled with water | Storage: Can be placed upright | Membership subscription: No

Smooth action and attractive sound Stylish design Heavy No variable resistance

If you want a machine with wow factor that looks fabulous in your living room, this is the one for you. The combination of the drum filled with water and the sleek wooden design means it’s a seriously good-looking machine (some of the more expensive, solid wood WaterRower models are even more chic).

WaterRower aims to recreate the experience of rowing on the water, and although serious rowers might challenge this, there’s no denying that it provides a comfortable, smooth row, and its fans rave about the signature whooshing sound it makes.

The downside of the water resistance is that you can’t adjust the resistance as you can with air and magnetic rowers. It also means the machine is heavy, which may be a factor for home use. The monitor is pretty basic, so if it’s whizzy graphics or serious data you’re after, this may not be the machine for you.

Hydrow deals

(Image credit: Hydrow)

Hydrow

Best for immersive experience

Resistance: Electromagnetic | Dimensions: L 86” (218cm); W 25” (63.5cm); H 47” (119cm) | Weight of machine: 145lb (65.8kg) | Storage: Can be placed upright but requires storage kit, purchased separately | Membership subscription: Yes

Comprehensive membership program with superb graphics Quiet Expensive Membership not included

This is an ultra-modern, top-of-the-range machine. The first thing you’ll notice is the 22” touchscreen, which has a superb, high-definition display. This is the whole point of the Hydrow - it’s all about interactivity so you can participate in live classes as well as accessing hundreds of pre-recorded online sessions.

Hydrow is another to assert that the feel of its machine, with its computer-controlled electromagnetic resistance, is the closest you can get to rowing on the water. Again, not everyone agrees with this claim, but it does produce a smooth, gliding action and it’s one of the quietest rowing machines. One minor niggle is that to stand it up for storage, you need to purchase a storage kit separately.

The big downside is the price. Not only is the machine itself pricey, but to access all its features, you need to sign up for a membership subscription. If you love the idea of a community and get a kick out of the graphics, then it might be worth the investment, but you can get a good workout for less.

NordicTrack RW600 deals

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

NordicTrack RW600

Best value interactive rowing machine

Resistance: Dual air and silent magnetic resistance | Dimensions: L 86.5” (220cm); W 22” (56cm); H 47.1” (120cm) | Weight of machine: 97lb (44kg) | Storage: Folds up for storage | Membership subscription: Yes

Folds up for easy storage Comprehensive program including cross-training Not very attractive design Membership not included

As you might expect from a rowing machine made by a company that specializes in a range of fitness machines, the interactive program that comes with your membership subscription isn’t confined to rowing - you get access to everything from yoga to strength training in addition to indoor rowing sessions led by elite rowers. The machine itself is pretty good value but the membership subscription isn’t cheap unless you’re participating in several classes a week.

The unusual hybrid resistance system means that you can stick to the silent magnetic resistance if you need to keep the sound low, or add intensity with the air resistance. It can even be adjusted by the instructor during live sessions.

Although the machine is workmanlike in appearance (apart from the screen which is nicely designed) and is quite heavy, it does have the advantage of folding away for easy storage.

Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine deals

(Image credit: Sunny Health and Fitness)

Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Best for a tight budget

Resistance: Magnetic resistance | Dimensions: L 78” (198cm); W 19.1” (48.5cm); H 23.2”(59cm) | Weight of machine: 60.9lb (27.6lg) | Storage: Folds up for storage | Membership subscription: No

Good budget option Quiet and smooth Limited data on performance monitor Not as robust as more expensive machines

If you just want a basic machine to give you a no-nonsense workout, this could be a smart buy. Because the resistance is magnetic, it’s also quiet. This feature plus the ability to fold the machine up for stowing away makes it a good choice for using at home. The action is smooth, though some users complain that the resistance doesn’t go high enough, despite having eight levels (adjustable by a dial).

If you like to track your data, you may be disappointed by the information on the performance monitor. Although it tracks stroke rate, time and calories, it doesn’t show the distance rowed, which many people regard as a basic piece of data. The monitor isn’t the easiest to read, either.

This machine doesn’t have any apps and doesn’t have a smartphone holder. It’s not particularly good-looking, either, and some users complain that it moves across the floor. However it’s cheap and provides a decent workout, so it should provide you with plenty of sweat for your buck.