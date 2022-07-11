DORIS CRONE

Pope Francis has named Bishop Chad Zielinski the fifth bishop of the Diocese of New Ulm. Zieelinski was previously appointed the bishop of the Diocese of Fairbanks in Alaska. He will succeed Bishop John LeVoir who led the Diocese from 2008 until his retirement in 2020. The Diocese of New Ulm is homee to over 48,000 Catholics and is considered one of the most rural dioceses in the country, being comprised of 15 counties in south and west-central Minnesota. Zielinski’s installation is scheduled for September 27.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO