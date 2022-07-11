DORIS CRONE

80 year old, Micheal Ries, of New Ulm, passed away on Saturday at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral Service will be at 11 am on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. The visitation will continue from 9-10:30 am on Saturday at the funeral home.
Eugene Boyum, age 84, of Fairfax passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Centracare in Redwood Falls. Memorial Service will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Central Lutheran Church in Camp Township, rural Franklin, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Military Honors by the Fairfax Honor Guard.
Pope Francis has named Bishop Chad Zielinski the fifth bishop of the Diocese of New Ulm. Zieelinski was previously appointed the bishop of the Diocese of Fairbanks in Alaska. He will succeed Bishop John LeVoir who led the Diocese from 2008 until his retirement in 2020. The Diocese of New Ulm is homee to over 48,000 Catholics and is considered one of the most rural dioceses in the country, being comprised of 15 counties in south and west-central Minnesota. Zielinski’s installation is scheduled for September 27.
The city of Truman has issued a boil advisory. Officials say water pressure has dropped to a point that harmful bacteria could enter the water system. Residents have been informed to boil water for one minute before using it for drinking, washing dishes, food prep and even brushing teeth and making ice. The city will notify residents if testing reveals any sign of bacteria. This situation is caused by a recent power outage as construction continues on Truman’s water tower in late July. Truman also asked residents to boil water earlier this year after having two water main breaks in town.
An incoming senior at New Ulm High School has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys’ Nation in the Washington, DC area. Nathaniel Janssen was elected Governor of Minnesota Boys state and also served as City Parliamentarian, City Party Chair, County Party Chair, State Party Parliamentarian and House Education Committee Chair. New Ulm American Legion Post 132 sponsored Janssen’s week at Minnesota Boys’ State. Janssen will participate in American Legion Boys Nation July 22 – 29 and hopes to attend Northwestern University after graduation.
Court documents say a New Ulm man has been deemed incompetent to stand trial in an alleged stalking case. Charges against Joseph Rewitzer were suspended after the ruling Thursday in Nicollet County Court. Brown County Human Services petitioned to have him civilly committed in late June and that process is continuing. Rewitzer is accused of stalking a woman in Nicollet County a number of times over a one-month period. Rewitzer’s record reportedly includes convictions for violent threats, stalking and third-degree assault. Rewitzer faces three felonies, one gross misdemeanor and one misdemeanor stemming from the allegations.
Comments / 0