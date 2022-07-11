Valley mother demands answers after son left inside transport van at Cameron County Sheriff's Office

A man from Donna, Texas, entered a guilty plea Friday for setting ablaze an abandoned building where his ex-girlfriend and her new romantic partner were sleeping in May 2020, My RGV News reports. Armando Garza Olivarez, who was arrested that month for attempted capital murder and arson, told authorities at the time that he heard voices that instructed him to kill his ex and her partner. According to the criminal complaint filed the day of the arson, 26-year-old Garcia Olivarez had gone to the second floor where the pair were sleeping to ask his ex to smoke with him. When she refused, he headed back downstairs to light pieces of cardboard on fire, according to the complaint. His ex woke up to smoke coming from the first floor and the sound of crackling flames, prompting her and her partner to get dressed and run out of the building, according to the complaint. A witness told police that a man matching Garcia Olivarez’s description near the building said to them, “I just lit the building. Fuck my girl and fuck that dude.” Garza Olivarez will serve 15 years concurrently for both charges and he’ll be credited for the 785 days he has spent in jail since May 2020.

