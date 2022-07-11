ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Valley mother demands answers after son left inside transport van at Cameron County Sheriff's Office

By Stefany Rosales
KRGV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Valley mother is demanding answers after her 17-year-old son was left in a van by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office employees. The incident happened on June 27. Christina Gonzalez says her son, 17-year-old Angel Deras, was set to be released that day after spending two weeks in jail for failing to...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 18

Guest
2d ago

a few seconds or minutes 🤔 doesn't matter , your responsibility is to know where there @ all times... & even when there locked up in there , There still your responsibility...

Reply
9
John Martinez
2d ago

yeah they investigate themselves, the mom should have called the Texas Rangers

Reply
13
A A956
2d ago

how do you forget a person in a vehicle. didn't they noticed he wasn't checked in? didn't they noticed he wasn't in his cell?

Reply
3
