Resch’s Bakery is located on the East Side of Columbus, but you don’t have to be from the East Side to know just how iconic Resch’s Bakery is. First opened in 1912 and now located at 4061 E. Livingston Ave., Resch’s has become something of a Columbus institution. And now, the bakery is exploring its options for a potential expansion.

