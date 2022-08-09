ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

‘Psychology of Money’ Author Morgan Housel Doesn’t Believe in One-Size-Fits-All Money Advice

By Gabrielle Olya
 11 hours ago
Morgan Housel is a partner at The Collaborative Fund , author of “The Psychology of Money,” and a former columnist at The Motley Fool and The Wall Street Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Best in Business Award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, winner of The New York Times Sidney Award and a two-time finalist for the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism.

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential, here he shares why he believes money management is personal .

What’s the one piece of money advice you wish everyone would follow?

Equally smart and informed people can manage their money differently. There is no one-size-fits-all answer. A lot of money problems come from people not knowing what they want out of life, or following advice that fits someone else’s dreams.

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : ‘Psychology of Money’ Author Morgan Housel Doesn’t Believe in One-Size-Fits-All Money Advice

