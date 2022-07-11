ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong mulls movement restrictions as COVID cases rise

By Zen Soo Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwyH4_0gbStJNK00

Hong Kong authorities are considering implementing a health code system in the city that would restrict the movements of those infected with the coronavirus and overseas arrivals, as infections rise again.

The system is similar to that of mainland China , in which a red code completely restricts a person’s movement, a yellow code is for partial restriction, while a green code means freedom of movement. The colors would appear on Hong Kong’s risk-exposure app LeaveHomeSafe.

Hong Kong’s health chief said Monday that if such a system is implemented, real-name registration would be required and those who test positive for COVID-19 would be given a red code “to identify those who have been infected” and prevent them from interacting with the community.

Authorities are also considering reducing the current seven-day hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, and moving part of it to home isolation and health monitoring.

Such travelers may be issued yellow health codes, and will not be allowed to remove their masks or enter high-risk premises such as hospitals and elderly care homes.

“We hope that we will be able to enforce the home quarantine in a more effective way and try to prevent these people from causing community outbreak,” Lo said.

Starting Friday, all those who are given a home isolation order will also be issued electronic wristbands to ensure that they stay quarantined.

The city’s health code measures are being considered amid an increase of COVID-19 infections after the city battled its fifth and worst outbreak that infected over a million people and killed over 9,000.

Hong Kong recorded over 2,800 cases on Monday, as well as seven deaths.

Lo dismissed concerns that the measures would invade privacy, saying that real-name registration required for the health app is to help law enforcement and not to restrict freedoms of those unaffected.

“I’d like to say that we would make use of technology to put in place a precision strategy,” he said. “This is to reduce our cost in our fight against the epidemic and to maximize effectiveness.”

In mainland China, local media reported that the health code system was used to restrict the movements of people who were planning to join a protest in the Chinese province of Henan last month after they found their bank accounts frozen at a rural bank. The move sparked widespread criticism over its misuse.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Covid#Elderly Care#Cov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

DON'T panic about Covid's resurgence, say experts who warn cases will periodically flare-up as they dismiss gloomy calls to bring back mask wearing indoors amid 'new wave'

Britain's Covid resurgence was inevitable, according to leading experts attempting to quell panic about the 'new wave'. Cases have crept up over the past fortnight while hospitals have seen an increase in the number of virus-infected patients, sparking fears that the worst may not be over. Experts fear it could put even more pressure on an already overwhelmed health service.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

China demands Australia become its lap dog

China's penchant for exceptionally counterproductive diplomacy continues unabated. In the latest glorious victory for Beijing's so-called "wolf warrior" diplomats, Australia has flatly rejected four Chinese demands that came after a meeting between Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Indonesia last Friday. That meeting followed the recent election of a new Australian government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
CHINA
ABC News

ABC News

737K+
Followers
165K+
Post
410M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy