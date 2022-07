Aviva Rosner wants a baby. She wants a baby so much that she wrote her newest album about it. And Aviva hates the fertility industrial complex set up for people who can afford it, the fertility treatments and the doctors who make a lot of money providing them. But she submits to some of it anyway. At this point, I should let you know that Aviva is the fictional character at the center of a new novel by Elisa Albert. It's called "Human Blues." And in it, we watch this force of a woman go around and around in her head about her own desires and how far she's willing to go to satisfy them. I asked Elisa Albert what's inspired Aviva's deep need for children.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO