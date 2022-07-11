DOT to start flood mitigation project in Danbury

A car dealership and service center have been approved by the Danbury Planning Commission to be built on a parcel of land at the corner of Miry Brook and Sugar Hollow roads. Curry Automotive can begin work to clear the 2-and-a-half acre construction materials storage lot to make way for a Mercedes-Benz dealership, moving the franchise from Federal Road to an area with other high-end auto businesses. The Commission is requiring Curry to install camera detection equipment at three nearby intersections to improve traffic management and signal operations due to the expected traffic generated by the site. Curry will pay the City 50-thousand dollars to buy and install the equipment. The applicant also needed to secure zoning variances, wetland approvals, and Federal Aviation Administration clearance. Deputy Planning Director Jennifer Emminger says they only want cars parked in places included on the approved plan. The Zoning Commission does need to sign off on the new motor vehicle dealer’s license for a 31-thousand -square foot-dealership with rooftop parking on the second floor and 22 service bays. 850 vehicle trips are anticipated to be added to the area on an average weekday and 1,600 car and truck trips on an average Saturday.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO