DOT to start flood mitigation project in Danbury

By WLAD Newsroom
 2 days ago

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be conducting a drainage improvement project in Danbury. Work is being done on Main Street at Wooster Street where there's been decades of flooding issues. The project on Route 53 is slated to start on Monday July...

Local Disaster Emergency declared due to New Milford High School roof fire

A State of Local Disaster Emergency has been declared by New Milford Mayor Pete Bass due to the High School roof fire earlier this month. He says this will allow for a streamlining of decision-making process for clean up and repairs. Department of Public Works Director Jack Healy says all of the desks are being removed from affected classrooms and cleaned, but they've run out of storage space in the cafeteria. The desks will be brought to a warehouse temporarily.
Daily Voice

Lane Closure Expected For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford

State officials announced a planned lane closure for a stretch of I-684 in Westchester County. The right lane of I-684 southbound is expected to close between Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) and Exit 6 (State Route 35) in Bedford on Wednesday, July 13, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.
NBC Connecticut

Recreation at Harbor Brook in Meriden Allowed Again

Officials in Meriden urged people to avoid recreation at Harbor Brook for 48 hours after reports of wastewater entering it and said Wednesday that residents can use it again. The City of Meriden Water Pollution Control Facility Division responded Monday to reports of wastewater entering Harbor Brook and they said the private owner of the affected part of the sewer system was making repairs.
Virtual town hall tonight about New Milford High School roof fire

Virtual town hall tonight about New Milford High School roof fire. A virtual discussion will be held tonight about the July 5th New Milford High School roof fire. Town and school leadership will be answering questions asked by residents via the comments feature on the town's Facebook page during the 5:30pm meeting. Those without Facebook accounts will be able to view the meeting live and later as it will be recorded. People with questions can email them in advance to gdupill@newmilford.org. Participants in tonight's virtual meeting are:
Register Citizen

Torrington Agway clearing out inventory ahead of August closing

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Agway garden center and store, just off South Main Street on the Torrington-Litchfield line, will close for good Aug. 15, and the store is gradually being emptied through sales on top of sales. Most of the inventory was...
Planners sign off on Danbury day care center expansion

Planners sign off on Danbury day care center expansion. The Danbury Planning Commission has signed off on an application from a daycare center for an expansion project on White Street. Twinkle Little Star Daycare wants to take over the rest of the space in the building they've been operating in for the last several years. By occupying the vacant space, 180 children would be able to attend programs at the facility. There are no changes proposed to the footprint of the building. The existing free standing storage garages and containers, which were previously deemed non-conforming by the Zoning Enforcement Officer, will remain.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire, Storms Continue Moving Through

All severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued have expired and storms are beginning to move out. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Windham County as storms continue to move through the state. A severe thunderstorm warning for Windham County expired at 9 p.m. Warnings for Hartford and Tolland...
New Milford Evaluating Options Following High School Fire

A week after a fire left New Milford High School with heavy smoke and water damage, town officials are evaluating options for the fall. In a letter to parents Tuesday, the superintendent’s office explained that the restoration company, Belfor, is still assessing classroom damage. How the high school begins the year will be dependent on the number of classrooms available.
Planning Commission OKs car dealer move from Federal Rd to Miry Brook Rd

A car dealership and service center have been approved by the Danbury Planning Commission to be built on a parcel of land at the corner of Miry Brook and Sugar Hollow roads. Curry Automotive can begin work to clear the 2-and-a-half acre construction materials storage lot to make way for a Mercedes-Benz dealership, moving the franchise from Federal Road to an area with other high-end auto businesses. The Commission is requiring Curry to install camera detection equipment at three nearby intersections to improve traffic management and signal operations due to the expected traffic generated by the site. Curry will pay the City 50-thousand dollars to buy and install the equipment. The applicant also needed to secure zoning variances, wetland approvals, and Federal Aviation Administration clearance. Deputy Planning Director Jennifer Emminger says they only want cars parked in places included on the approved plan. The Zoning Commission does need to sign off on the new motor vehicle dealer’s license for a 31-thousand -square foot-dealership with rooftop parking on the second floor and 22 service bays. 850 vehicle trips are anticipated to be added to the area on an average weekday and 1,600 car and truck trips on an average Saturday.
Merritt Parkway Shutdown In Norwalk

2022-07-09 @2:17pm–#Norwalk CT– #cttraffic– The Merritt Parkway is closed near exit 40 for what state police said is a ten car accident. They are sending EMS and tow truck down the wrong way on the northbound side. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
Public hearing in Danbury tonight on cannabis establishments

A virtual public hearing is being held tonight by the Danbury Zoning Commission about extending the temporary moratorium on acceptance of applications for cannabis establishments for one year, or until the Commission takes action. The City's Planning Director is recommending zoning regulation amendments to clarify definitions of cannabis establishments, to allow and regulate specific adult use establishments in specified zoning districts, establish a parking requirement and prohibit variances for cannabis uses.
Area fire departments warn that Fire Danger Level today is High

The New Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department is asking residents to use extreme caution with fire pits, camp fires and cigarettes. The very dry weather has sparked grass and brush fires in surrounding towns. Today's fire danger level is considered High. At that level, town-issued burn permits are not valid for those burning within 100 feet of a grassland or woodland.
Connecticut State Troopers Clock Speedsters At 109 MPH and 94 MPH

Just how fast is too fast? 84 MPH? How about 94 MPH? Generally, I for the most part try to stay within 5 or 6 MPH over the posted speed limit. That seems acceptable to me. However, when the speed limit is posted at 65 MPH and I'm cruising along at say 71 MPH... should any car really be streaking past me in a white-hot flash? Probably not. But how many times have you seen someone do just that? We all probably say the same thing under our breath, or maybe out loud... "there's never a cop around when you need one." Well, that's not actually true. They are around... and catching speeders.
Ridgefield Affordable Housing Plan up for a vote tomorrow

The Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission will review the draft Affordable Housing Plan for the town at their meeting tonight. The Board of Selectmen will then vote on the proposal at their meeting tomorrow. The plan requires a vote of the Board of Selectman only. Revisions have been made to the document since its original draft was released in April. Some were minor changes-- such as the deletion of specific references to individual properties and disclaimers stating it’s not a binding agreement. It also noted that the 2020 data sources were constrained due to the pandemic. All municipalities were required by the state to submit plans by June 1st on how they intend to increase the number of affordable housing developments. It's a review done every 5 years. Affordable housing is defined as costing less than 30 percent of household income based on 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. The Planning and Zoning meeting is at 7 o'clock tonight.
Letter: Ansonia Real Estate Deal Smells Fishy

In a recent Valley Independent article, Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti claimed that his administration is, ​“the most transparent…this city has ever seen.” This is laughable. Despite multiple inquiries, the administration hasn’t been open about how they intend to spend — or already have spent– $5.5M in ARPA funds...
