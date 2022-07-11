Planning Commission OKs car dealer move from Federal Rd to Miry Brook Rd

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be conducting a drainage improvement project in Danbury. Work is being done on Main Street at Wooster Street where there's been decades of flooding issues. The project on Route 53 is slated to start on Monday July 11th and be completed on July 22nd. The hours will be 7:30am to 4pm Mondays through Fridays. Motorists can expect delays and one lane alternating traffic. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. The City of Danbury came up with the plans and then the DOT put a pump where the Department of Public Works installed one temporarily, in the meantime. After an investigation, it was determined that about 100 feet of a nearby culvert collapsed because of tree roots. The culvert was likely constructed in the 1920s. The storm drain just beyond it is wide open, where the water was pumped to. Then-Mayor Joe Cavo said the operation didn't cause any problems down stream. The idea of pumping water off West Street in Danbury to clear the roadway like the City recently did on Main Street won't work as a solution. Cavo says that's not caused by a blocked culvert, it's the nearby dam that's problematic.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO