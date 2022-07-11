ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Planning Commission OKs car dealer move from Federal Rd to Miry Brook Rd

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 2 days ago

A car dealership and service center have been approved by the Danbury Planning Commission to be built on a parcel of land at the corner of Miry Brook and Sugar Hollow roads. Curry Automotive can begin work to clear the 2-and-a-half acre construction...

wlad.com

wlad.com

Local Disaster Emergency declared due to New Milford High School roof fire

A State of Local Disaster Emergency has been declared by New Milford Mayor Pete Bass due to the High School roof fire earlier this month. He says this will allow for a streamlining of decision-making process for clean up and repairs. Department of Public Works Director Jack Healy says all of the desks are being removed from affected classrooms and cleaned, but they've run out of storage space in the cafeteria. The desks will be brought to a warehouse temporarily.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Self-storage company eyes move to Shelton’s Bridgeport Avenue

A self-storage company has plans to move to Bridgeport Avenue. Kirchhoff Acquisitions of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., has plans to purchase the property listed as 915-917 Bridgeport Ave. and is proposing to expand onto the 32,000-square-foot building presently on the site. The plans, submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission, call for...
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Lane Closure Expected For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford

State officials announced a planned lane closure for a stretch of I-684 in Westchester County. The right lane of I-684 southbound is expected to close between Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) and Exit 6 (State Route 35) in Bedford on Wednesday, July 13, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.
BEDFORD, NY
101.5 WPDH

Serious Vehicle Accident Closes Route 55 in Dutchess on Wednesday

A serious vehicle accident has completely closed a busy stretch of Route 55 in Dutchess County. Traffic has been especially light this week as many local residents are off on vacation. The middle of July through the beginning of August is a traditionally quiet time of year for morning and afternoon traffic since many residents either travel or take day off to enjoy at home.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Real Estate Deal Smells Fishy

In a recent Valley Independent article, Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti claimed that his administration is, ​“the most transparent…this city has ever seen.” This is laughable. Despite multiple inquiries, the administration hasn’t been open about how they intend to spend — or already have spent– $5.5M in ARPA funds...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

2 Landlords Prosecuted In Housing Court

Damaged bathroom ceilings, cracked walls, rodent infestations, and a host of other city-inspector-discovered code violations have landed two local landlords in criminal housing court — as Renaissance Management’s Matthew Harp now faces a total of five cases, while Ocean Management’s Shmuel Aizenberg has picked up yet another two.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wlad.com

DOT to start flood mitigation project in Danbury

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be conducting a drainage improvement project in Danbury. Work is being done on Main Street at Wooster Street where there's been decades of flooding issues. The project on Route 53 is slated to start on Monday July 11th and be completed on July 22nd. The hours will be 7:30am to 4pm Mondays through Fridays. Motorists can expect delays and one lane alternating traffic. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. The City of Danbury came up with the plans and then the DOT put a pump where the Department of Public Works installed one temporarily, in the meantime. After an investigation, it was determined that about 100 feet of a nearby culvert collapsed because of tree roots. The culvert was likely constructed in the 1920s. The storm drain just beyond it is wide open, where the water was pumped to. Then-Mayor Joe Cavo said the operation didn't cause any problems down stream. The idea of pumping water off West Street in Danbury to clear the roadway like the City recently did on Main Street won't work as a solution. Cavo says that's not caused by a blocked culvert, it's the nearby dam that's problematic.
DANBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

Samsondale Plaza shopping center sold for $26.5M

The Samsondale Plaza shopping center in West Haverstraw has sold for $26.5 million. The 156,185-square-foot property is located at 45 South Route 9W and is 91% leased. Stop & Shop is the anchor store at the property and other tenants include Advance Auto, Dollar Tree, Mandee, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Sally Beauty Supply and Sports Clips.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
Register Citizen

New Milford mayor declares disaster emergency amid ‘nonstop’ effort to repair high school after fire

NEW MILFORD — Following last week’s fire that damaged the roof and interior of New Milford High School, Mayor Pete Bass has declared a local disaster emergency. The declaration allows the town to expedite the repair of the roof, and everything that may be involved, Bass said. Time is of the essence. Already, the town anticipates buying 50 portable classrooms because some rooms won’t be ready to be occupied by the fall.
NEW MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

Ridgefield Affordable Housing Plan up for a vote tomorrow

The Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission will review the draft Affordable Housing Plan for the town at their meeting tonight. The Board of Selectmen will then vote on the proposal at their meeting tomorrow. The plan requires a vote of the Board of Selectman only. Revisions have been made to the document since its original draft was released in April. Some were minor changes-- such as the deletion of specific references to individual properties and disclaimers stating it’s not a binding agreement. It also noted that the 2020 data sources were constrained due to the pandemic. All municipalities were required by the state to submit plans by June 1st on how they intend to increase the number of affordable housing developments. It's a review done every 5 years. Affordable housing is defined as costing less than 30 percent of household income based on 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. The Planning and Zoning meeting is at 7 o'clock tonight.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
whiteplainscnr.com

FASTEN SEATBELTS SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER CUSTOMERS, YOUR ELECTRICITY IS ABOUT TO DOUBLE AS CON EDISON NEW DELIVERS THE JUICE. SUSTAINABLE ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT SHIFTS AS IT TURNS OVER CLIENTS TO CON EDISON UNTIL ENERGY PRICES DECLINE.

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey July 12, 2022:. One supplier Constellation Energy has informed customers in White Plains they could purchase electricity directly from them, bypassing Con Edison but the cost per kilowatt hour would double from about 7-1/2 cents a kilowatt hour to 15 cents a kilowatt hour, a possibility that will start to come true in two weeks.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
themonroesun.com

Discontinuing portion of Spring Hill may pave way for new restaurant

MONROE, CT — Town officials are considering a request to discontinue a portion of Spring Hill Road and a cul-de-sac to allow a developer to redevelop a parcel at 255 Monroe Turnpike for a restaurant use, though it is early in the process. The portion of the street that...
MONROE, CT
wlad.com

Questions arise in investigation of Brookfield Finance chair

The Brookfield Board of Selectmen heard from a number of residents at their meeting last week about a brewing drama between an attorney with the town's contracted law firm and the chair of the Board of Finance. First Selectman Tara Carr announced at the Finance meeting last month that she was launching an inquiry into past alleged behavior by Glenn Rooney. Some residents are concerned that could violate the town's charter as the Board of Selectmen, not the Office of the First Selectman has the authority for engaging an investigation. Others though support the effort, noting that the previous Board of Selectmen didn't take action when an incident involving Rooney happened in 2020. Charter or ethics complaints must be submitted to the town clerk, who notifies the respondent and the Board of Ethics, which conducts a probable cause investigation within 20 days. Matt Grimes, a former Town Attorney, says the Board of Finance is the only entity by law that can discipline one of its members and that a point of order should have also been called at the meeting since under Connecticut Freedom of Information Law personnel matters can only be discussed during executive session.
BROOKFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Public hearing in Danbury tonight on cannabis establishments

A virtual public hearing is being held tonight by the Danbury Zoning Commission about extending the temporary moratorium on acceptance of applications for cannabis establishments for one year, or until the Commission takes action. The City's Planning Director is recommending zoning regulation amendments to clarify definitions of cannabis establishments, to allow and regulate specific adult use establishments in specified zoning districts, establish a parking requirement and prohibit variances for cannabis uses.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Driver trapped, fire sparked in car v. fuel tanker truck accident

Driver trapped, fire sparked in car v. fuel tanker truck accident. A car versus fuel tanker truck accident resulted in a fire and one person trapped. Southbury Fire Department responded to I-84 westbound between exits 15 and 14 Saturday, shortly before noon. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the exterior of the tanker. Additional crews worked on the car involved in the accident and used hydraulic rescue tools to open the stuck door. State Police, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection HAZMAT, and an environmental contractor pumped the fuel off the tanker onto another truck so it could be transported safely. All fire units were cleared around 2:30pm.
SOUTHBURY, CT

