New Milford, CT

Clean up, repairs continue at New Milford High School following roof fire

By WLAD Newsroom
 2 days ago

The New Milford High School roof contractor has created a plan of action with the Department of Public Works and Board of Education Facilities Director on fixing the area of last week's roof fire. The crew size has been increased to 50. All contents, horizontal surfaces, and floor were...

Local Disaster Emergency declared due to New Milford High School roof fire

A State of Local Disaster Emergency has been declared by New Milford Mayor Pete Bass due to the High School roof fire earlier this month. He says this will allow for a streamlining of decision-making process for clean up and repairs. Department of Public Works Director Jack Healy says all of the desks are being removed from affected classrooms and cleaned, but they've run out of storage space in the cafeteria. The desks will be brought to a warehouse temporarily.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Virtual town hall tonight about New Milford High School roof fire

Virtual town hall tonight about New Milford High School roof fire. A virtual discussion will be held tonight about the July 5th New Milford High School roof fire. Town and school leadership will be answering questions asked by residents via the comments feature on the town's Facebook page during the 5:30pm meeting. Those without Facebook accounts will be able to view the meeting live and later as it will be recorded. People with questions can email them in advance to gdupill@newmilford.org. Participants in tonight's virtual meeting are:
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Milford Evaluating Options Following High School Fire

A week after a fire left New Milford High School with heavy smoke and water damage, town officials are evaluating options for the fall. In a letter to parents Tuesday, the superintendent’s office explained that the restoration company, Belfor, is still assessing classroom damage. How the high school begins the year will be dependent on the number of classrooms available.
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Milford mayor declares disaster emergency amid ‘nonstop’ effort to repair high school after fire

NEW MILFORD — Following last week’s fire that damaged the roof and interior of New Milford High School, Mayor Pete Bass has declared a local disaster emergency. The declaration allows the town to expedite the repair of the roof, and everything that may be involved, Bass said. Time is of the essence. Already, the town anticipates buying 50 portable classrooms because some rooms won’t be ready to be occupied by the fall.
NEW MILFORD, CT
