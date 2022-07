July 6 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in New Jersey came to the rescue of a confused dog that ran into the water and swam one and a half miles from shore. The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said its Marine 1 Unit was dispatched when the 10-year-old Siberian husky, named Caiden, was reported in distress in Raritan Bay.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO