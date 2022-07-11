ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood, WI

Annual American Legion Post 207 Fundraiser at Kern’s Kurbside is success

By Gateway News
mygateway.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMWOOD, WI – Elmwood Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 Vice-Commander Pat Hines recently received a generous donation of $1,000 from Stephanie Kern owner of Kern’s Kurbside Bar and Grill in downtown Elmwood, Wisconsin. This is the 2nd Annual Fundraiser for the Elmwood Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207...

mygateway.news

Comments / 0

Related
mygateway.news

Oregon visitor with Spring Valley roots shares report

SPRING VALLEY, WI – Spring Valley has a special place in my heart. On June 16-18, 2022, my wife Carol, sister Kay and I visited the village. Although I’m not from Spring Valley, or even Wisconsin, my father was born there and my grandfather and great-grandfather operated businesses there in the early 1900’s. There have been no Kamke family members living in Pierce County for over 50 years. I grew-up in Minnesota, then lived in Virginia, and more recently Oregon, for over 40 years.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Record setting weekend for Fun Fest

NEW RICHMOND-- The rain was deafening on the roof of the big top. It could not have been timed more perfectly. It was Sunday afternoon and Fun Fest 2022 was coming to a close. The parade had just ended and the crowd was dispersing, filtering back into the carnival and food court for one last spin, one last pork chop.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
mygateway.news

Theodore Davis

On the morning of June 11, 2022, Ted passed away peacefully at age 94. Ted was being visited and comforted by family and friends at the Hammond Health Services Care Center in Hammond, Wisconsin, where he resided in an assisted living apartment for several years. Theodore “Ted” or “Red” Wellington...
HAMMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
ALTOONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Elmwood, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Hudson Star-Observer

Labor shortage impacts Hudson district during 2021-22 school year

The Hudson School District expanded its school age care programing throughout the year, despite severe staffing shortages. Tracy Habisch-Ahlin, assistant director of community relations, presented the Hudson School Board with an overview of the year during its Monday, July 11 meeting. School age care increased its revenue by 29%, while...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Commission rules to terminate firefighter

NEW RICHMOND - On Tuesday, July 5, the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission (PFC) delivered its decision to terminate firefighter Jonathon Haffner’s employment with the New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department effective immediately. The decision concludes the PFC’s evidentiary hearing on the motion brought by Haffner to dismiss...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
KEYC

First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
WINONA, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Effort to exclude ATV/UTV trails fails

HUDSON – The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Supervisors devoted a lengthy discussion to an amendment which would add two new ATV/UTV routes to Chapter 79 of the St. Croix County Code of Ordinances, which designates approved routes within the county.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#Charity#Crain Ottman Post#Kern S Kurbside Bar
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What’s Going In the Old Toys R Us Site in Rochester

It's been vacant for nearly four years but we now know which business is going in at the former Toys R Us site in Rochester. There have been a LOT of changes in the business community here in southeast Minnesota over the past two years since we've all been dealing with the pandemic. Some changes were even happening BEFORE the pandemic, as was the case with some big-box retailers.
point2homes.com

2578 Linwood Avenue E, Maplewood, Ramsey County, MN, 55119

Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
fox9.com

Chef Justin Sutherland shares update after boating accident

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities Chef Justin Sutherland shared an update on Instagram on Sunday following a boating accident on the St. Croix River on July 3. Sutherland shared a photo of his stitched-up face, with the caption: "'The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived.' A ‘few’ more surgeries to go…"
CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating lunch on his own

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy