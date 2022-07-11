Annual American Legion Post 207 Fundraiser at Kern’s Kurbside is success
ELMWOOD, WI – Elmwood Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 Vice-Commander Pat Hines recently received a generous donation of $1,000 from Stephanie Kern owner of Kern’s Kurbside Bar and Grill in downtown Elmwood, Wisconsin. This is the 2nd Annual Fundraiser for the Elmwood Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207...
SPRING VALLEY, WI – Spring Valley has a special place in my heart. On June 16-18, 2022, my wife Carol, sister Kay and I visited the village. Although I’m not from Spring Valley, or even Wisconsin, my father was born there and my grandfather and great-grandfather operated businesses there in the early 1900’s. There have been no Kamke family members living in Pierce County for over 50 years. I grew-up in Minnesota, then lived in Virginia, and more recently Oregon, for over 40 years.
NEW RICHMOND-- The rain was deafening on the roof of the big top. It could not have been timed more perfectly. It was Sunday afternoon and Fun Fest 2022 was coming to a close. The parade had just ended and the crowd was dispersing, filtering back into the carnival and food court for one last spin, one last pork chop.
On the morning of June 11, 2022, Ted passed away peacefully at age 94. Ted was being visited and comforted by family and friends at the Hammond Health Services Care Center in Hammond, Wisconsin, where he resided in an assisted living apartment for several years. Theodore “Ted” or “Red” Wellington...
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
The Hudson School District expanded its school age care programing throughout the year, despite severe staffing shortages. Tracy Habisch-Ahlin, assistant director of community relations, presented the Hudson School Board with an overview of the year during its Monday, July 11 meeting. School age care increased its revenue by 29%, while...
NEW RICHMOND - On Tuesday, July 5, the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission (PFC) delivered its decision to terminate firefighter Jonathon Haffner’s employment with the New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department effective immediately. The decision concludes the PFC’s evidentiary hearing on the motion brought by Haffner to dismiss...
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
HUDSON – The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Supervisors devoted a lengthy discussion to an amendment which would add two new ATV/UTV routes to Chapter 79 of the St. Croix County Code of Ordinances, which designates approved routes within the county.
My grandma was a true Minnesotan- born in St. Paul in 1938 before moving to a farm in what would become Lakeville as a small child. She went to St. Olaf College and settled in Apple Valley when the town was in its relative infancy. Suffice to say, she dealt...
I'm sorry, but June 30th seems just a tad bit too soon for what I saw at the North Target in Rochester, Minnesota. I almost dropped the gallon of milk and stash of clearance items I don't actually need when I saw what I saw. 😡. Shocking Discovery Found in...
This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 900 gallons of diesel fuel was taken from a farm in Eyota Township. The sheriff’s office said it happened between June 6 and July 1 on County Rd. 7 SE. A farmer filled up his 1,000-gallon tank on June 6 and had used about 100 gallons before he realized the tank was completely empty.
It's been vacant for nearly four years but we now know which business is going in at the former Toys R Us site in Rochester. There have been a LOT of changes in the business community here in southeast Minnesota over the past two years since we've all been dealing with the pandemic. Some changes were even happening BEFORE the pandemic, as was the case with some big-box retailers.
Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities Chef Justin Sutherland shared an update on Instagram on Sunday following a boating accident on the St. Croix River on July 3. Sutherland shared a photo of his stitched-up face, with the caption: "'The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived.' A ‘few’ more surgeries to go…"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says four people are hurt after two separate motorcycle crashes on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office provided two releases with details about the crashes. The first motorcycle crash happened on Saturday at 5:18 p.m. in the Town of Diamond Bluff...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 79-year-old veteran died earlier this month roughly a week after being punched repeatedly in the face in a road rage incident near Northfield. Leslie Sanders, 52, of Faribault, is facing murder and assault charges in the connection to the July 6 beating of Larry Lynn Myers, also of Faribault, court documents filed in Rice County show.
