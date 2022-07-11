All The Girls You Grew Up With In The Early 2000s Are Currently Thriving — Like, It's Actually Surprising How Well They're All Doing

Related
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Looks Trendy While Shopping at Melrose Trading Post: See Photos!
Family affair! Jennifer Lopez spent the weekend shopping with her fiancé, Ben Affleck, teenage child Emme Muñiz and Ben’s son Samuel Garner at the Melrose Flea Market on Sunday, July 3. Jennifer, 52, wore her signature golden brown locks in a sleek ponytail as she opted for...
13 Times Celebs Were Rude To The Crew And Staff — And Got Caught
Some of these moments make me so uncomfy...
Disney Pulled 2 TV Episodes After Demi Lovato Called Out Her Former Employer
Disney stars like Demi Lovato have gone on to achieve superstardom after leaving the TV shows that make them famous. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have criticisms for the network. Lovato used their platform to call out the Mouse for a joke on the spinoff of her show, leading executives to take action.
Mariah Carey Shares Rare, No Eye Makeup Selfie After Couture Fashion Show
Mariah Carey showed off her natural beauty in an Instagram post on July 12, in which she gently smiled in a makeup-free selfie. The 52-year-old pop icon looked at ease in a purple leopard-print button-down pajama top after a busy weekend in Italy, where she appeared at the Alta Moda show in Sicily and at a Dolce & Gabbana party. “A quiet moment,” she captioned her post with a butterfly and purple heart emoji.
Harper's Bazaar
Cameron Diaz on Changing Her Lifestyle to Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz has been away from Hollywood for almost a decade, and she knows it'll take work to readapt to her old life now that she has decided to return. In a new interview, the Other Woman star revealed the reason she decided to step away from the spotlight and what she's looking forward to coming back to as she gets ready for her upcoming role.
These 5 Hairstyles Will Make You Look Younger (for Real)
Aging isn’t always stress- and judgment-free for us women. We are constantly bombarded with advice and tips on how to look half our age; and while some of us (myself included) often succumb to the pressures of wanting to look as youthful as possible, I must admit, there are benefits to subscribing to some of those anti-aging rituals.
'American Idol' finalist hired a bodyguard after Nicole Kidman pulled her aside at a restaurant and told her to 'invest in security'
"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
Zooey Deschanel Posts Rare Picture of Kids as They Hang Out with Her Ex and Jonathan Scott for Father's Day
Zooey Deschanel is showing off her one big happy family!. In honor of Father's Day on Sunday, the New Girl actress posted rare sightings of her kids — son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 6 — as they spent time together with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik and current boyfriend, Jonathan Scott.
ETOnline.com
Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: 'If I Had a Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand'
Johnny Depp is taking shots at his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in his new album with Jeff Beck. A review from The Sunday Times, which got an advanced listen of the album, shared insight into some of Depp's lyrics that are seemingly targeted at Heard. The actor and musician's 13-track collaboration with British guitarist Jeff Beck, titled "18," is set to be released Friday.
Sam Asghari Says His Wedding to Britney Spears Was "Way Overdue"
Sam Asghari is still getting used to the whole "husband" thing. After marrying his longtime love Britney Spears in an intimate ceremony at their home in California on June 9, the actor spoke about their life as newlyweds in an interview with "Good Morning America." "It's just surreal," Asghari said. "It was way overdue for us, and we imagined this thing being a fairy tale, and it was." "Fairy tale" is the perfect descriptor for the wedding that included a flower-covered backdrop, endless dancing, and celebrity guests like Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna. "We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Secret to Their Long Marriage Is Apparently This Extreme Version of ‘Couples Therapy’
Click here to read the full article. Some couples talk out their feelings, and some like to express themselves in the bedroom, but for A-list couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, they like to do the extreme. As a form of “couples therapy,” they rock-climb. On July 1, Ripa posted a snapshot of her and Consuelos rock climbing in the extreme heat on the side of a mountain. Ripa cheekily posted the impressive photo with the caption: “Couples therapy 🧗♀️🧗♂️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) In the photo, we see the loving couple easily climb...
ETOnline.com
ET's Lauren Zima and Fiancé Chris Harrison Share Upcoming Wedding Details (Exclusive)
ET's Lauren Zima and her fiancé, Chris Harrison, have their eyes set on a destination wedding! ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the couple at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, and they revealed some details about their upcoming nuptials. "We're thinking about Europe," Zima told ET, adding that "the top...
My baby boy’s love of cuddles cost him his life – we’re devastated we had no idea
WHEN little James Thorndyke was born, mum Susie and husband Justin who works as a farmer, were overjoyed. Susie already had twins, four-year-old Oliver and Ethan, from a previous relationship and knew she wanted another baby to add to her brood. Susie, now 39, was 33 at the time and...
ETOnline.com
Eva Mendes Asked Ryan Gosling If She Could Keep His Ken Underwear
Eva Mendes is taking full advantage of having a real-life Ken doll in her home. The 48-year-old actress stopped by The Talk this week, where she shared that she asked her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, to keep the Ken underwear he wears in his upcoming movie, Barbie. "First of all,...
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Vomits In Blueface's Maybach, Blueface Shows Her Love
It seems that Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster of a relationship is back on. The two had been on the outs for a while, hurling public insults back and forth. Blueface claimed Rock wasn't "reliable enough" and Rock said Blueface "can't deal" with her being "attractive." A week ago, however, Rock hinted at the possibility that she and Blueface were getting back together, and seems like she wasn't kidding.
Ant Anstead calls Renee Zellweger 'pure class' in romantic Instagram post
To say Ant Anstead is a fan of girlfriend Renée Zellweger would be an understatement. The TV presenter, 43, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself and the two-time Oscar winner, 53, snuggling in a beach setting. In the sweet snap, Zellweger rests her head on her boyfriend's shoulder, with a hint of a smile.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jennifer Lopez & Her Mother Detail Tense Relationship During Singer's Childhood
Her fans are learning much more about her upbringing and Jennifer Lopez isn't holding back. The multi-hyphenate singer's Halftime documentary is currently available on Netflix, and aside from her grips about performing for the Super Bowl's halftime show, Lopez is also delivering revelations about her childhood. In a candid moment,...
Whitney Houston: Robyn Crawford on How She Felt on the Singer’s Wedding Day to Bobby Brown
Whitney Houston’s lifelong friendship with Robyn Crawford fueled many rumors about her sexuality. Crawford would reveal after Houston’s death that they were briefly romantic but ultimately decided to be friends. Houston would eventually marry Bobby Brown, and their marriage lasted 14 years with Crawford having a front-row seat. Crawford was in the wedding party, and admits that though she supported her friend’s dream of marriage and family, she felt left out in her future.
