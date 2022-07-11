All The Girls You Grew Up With In The Early 2000s Are Currently Thriving — Like, It's Actually Surprising How Well They're All Doing

Sam Asghari is still getting used to the whole "husband" thing. After marrying his longtime love Britney Spears in an intimate ceremony at their home in California on June 9, the actor spoke about their life as newlyweds in an interview with "Good Morning America." "It's just surreal," Asghari said. "It was way overdue for us, and we imagined this thing being a fairy tale, and it was." "Fairy tale" is the perfect descriptor for the wedding that included a flower-covered backdrop, endless dancing, and celebrity guests like Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna. "We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO