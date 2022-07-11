ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All The Girls You Grew Up With In The Early 2000s Are Currently Thriving — Like, It's Actually Surprising How Well They're All Doing

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

Hello, hello, hello.

I actually have some good news to share!

It appears that almost all of our favorite women from the '90s and early '00s are thriving, and I just thought we should celebrate that.

First and foremost, after 14 years, Britney Jean Spears is a FREE woman.

Instagram: @britneyspears

She just celebrated her 40th birthday with her super-hot husband.

Instagram: @britneyspears

And yes, I said "husband," because they got married.

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

Now for Lindsay.

In case you didn't know, you are currently living through the "Lohan-issance."

Instagram: @lindsaylohan

Lindsay is booked and busy with Netflix gigs.

@netflix / Via Instagram: @lindsaylohan

AND she also JUST got married.

@lindsaylohan / Via instagram.com

Next up we have Avril Lavigne, who just re-created her Let Go album cover in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

@avrillavigne / Via instagram.com

She recently released a critically acclaimed album .

Also, just, like, everyone wants to be her now.

Jessica Simpson is doing better than ever, with a massive family.

School’s out for summer for #BIRDIEMAE ☀️

@JessicaSimpson 04:28 PM - 09 Jun 2022

She recently recorded new music for the first time in YEARS.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me to put my voice back into the world. I have never released music without a record label so in a lot of ways I feel like a new artist.

@JessicaSimpson 06:50 PM - 15 Nov 2021

She's also over four years sober and looking happier and healthier than ever. In her own words, "I am free."

I am free.

@JessicaSimpson 05:44 PM - 01 Nov 2021

AND she's gained total control of her fashion brand.

TODAY after 3 years of hearing “NO. IT’S IMPOSSIBLE. STAND DOWN. ITS TOO HARD …” I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand. It was a long journey getting to this point.

@JessicaSimpson 11:36 PM - 12 Nov 2021

Also, in case you didn't know, Jessica's daughter is BFFs with Kim Kardashian's daughter.

CAMP NORTH was magic! Thank you @KimKardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin’ care of my little lady on her first “camp sleep away” trip! I’m comin’ next time! 💚

@JessicaSimpson 05:50 PM - 28 Jun 2022

Her sister, Ashlee, also seems to be doing great.

@ashleesimpsonross / Via instagram.com

Believe it or not, her son with Pete Wentz just turned 14.

Instagram: @ashleesimpsonross

Nelly Furtado just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her iconic Loose album.

Judging from her IG bio, she must be busy with her three kids.

Instagram: @nellyfurtado

Janet Jackson is stunning crowds again.

Instagram: @janetjackson

She put on an incredible performance at the Essence Music Festival last week.

@janetjackson / Via instagram.com

"Take Me Away" singer Fefe Dobson just made a bit of a comeback.

@fefedobson / Via instagram.com

She just released some new music.

Instagram: @iamfefemusic

Remember Samantha Mumba?

She seems well! She's been performing on the Pride circuit.

@samanthamumba / Via instagram.com

And she looks especially happy with her daughter, Sage.

Instagram: @samanthamumba

I feel like I'm the only one who listens to "Another Dumb Blonde" in 2022.

But Hoku seems great.

@heyitshoku / Via instagram.com

She also has a really cute IG bio.

@heyitshoku / Via instagram.com

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, just celebrated her first wedding and 24th relationship anniversary.

@emmaleebunton / Via instagram.com

Victoria Beckham and Mel B just reunited for a 25th friendship anniversary dinner.

@melbmusic / Via instagram.com

Mel C looks happy.

Instagram: @melaniecmusic

And Geri Halliwell is taking private helicopter rides to here and there.

Instagram: @therealgerihalliwell

Cameron Diaz just announced she's coming out of retirement .

@camerondiaz / Via instagram.com

Drew Barrymore has a wildly successful talk show.

Kelly Clarkson is *the most* successful talk show host.

Her show just won seven daytime Emmys.

Raven-Symoné is always posting pics with her wife.

@ravensymone / Via instagram.com

Anna Kournikova is still with Enrique Iglesias, which I always find interesting because they are one of the most elusive and longest-lasting couples.

@annakournikova / Via instagram.com

JoJo just wrapped up her 2022 tour.

@iamjojo / Via instagram.com

And Christy Carlson Romano went viral all last year for her weird YouTube videos.

Tiffani Thiessen is living the full-on influencer life with her fam of four.

@tiffanithiessen / Via instagram.com

Tia and Tamera Mowry just celebrated their 44th birthday.

@tiamowery / Via instagram.com

Alicia Silverstone started an organic food lifestyle company. According to her IG bio, they just started selling apple cider vinegar gummies.

@aliciasilverstone / Via instagram.com

Danielle Fishel also seems well!

@daniellefishel / Via instagram.com

She has a Boy Meets World podcast called Pod Meets World .

@daniellefishel / Via instagram.com

Paris Hilton just got married for the first time.

Nicole Richie celebrated her 40th birthday by lighting her hair on fire.

Instagram: @nicolerichie

Christina Aguilera has been releasing Spanish-language EPs.

Instagram: @_davidblack / Via Instagram: @xtina

Mariah Carey is going No. 1 every year — like, it has become a tradition for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to go No. 1 every December now.

SMG and FPJ are still going strong.

Instagram: @sarahmgellar

They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary last year.

Instagram: @sarahmgellar

Hilary Duff just had her third baby and is starring in How I Met Your Father .

Instagram: @hilaryduff

Mandy Moore just announced she's having a second child.

Instagram: @mandymooremm

She also has a wildly successful acting career.

Beyoncé is currently in the Top 10 on the Billboard charts.

Jennifer Lopez has a successful Netflix documentary out.

She's also living her best 2002 life.

And last but certainly not least, I'm sure you were wondering about this one, but Willa Ford seems well!

@iamwillaford / Via instagram.com

Ciao!

