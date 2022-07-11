ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces EMBODY Launch in British Columbia

By The Newswire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOttawa, ON – TheNewswire - July 6, 2022 – Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that British Columbia has added two new Molecule branded products to their offering. embody brand Blood Orange + Rosemary Sparkling Red Tea...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nextleaf Launches Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape

Glacial Gold is one of the top selling brands of CBD vapes and oils in the British Columbia market. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILS OILFF (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf" or the "Company"), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts including vapes and oils, is pleased to announce the launch of its new CBD 3:1 vape under the award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

New Optimi Supply Agreement: Psilocybin For Phase 1 Trial On Microdosing For Wellbeing, No Hallucinogenic Effects

Canadian psychedelics company Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF signed a supply agreement with the Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre, a Calgary-based provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions. Optimi is a homegrown supplier of GMP psilocybin and functional mushrooms aiming at producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations as well as...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Adviser to Timber Automation on Its Sale to USNR

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- D.A. Davidson announced today that it served as financial adviser to Timber Automation (Timber), a portfolio company of Blue Sage Capital, on its sale to USNR, a division of Wood Technologies International, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. Timber’s roots date back to the early 1990s and throughout its 30-plus years of industry experience, the company has expanded to become a leading provider of log & lumber equipment, optimization & controls and aftermarket parts for the wood processing industry. Timber operates out of three facilities, two in the southeast U.S. and one in eastern Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005778/en/ USNR will benefit from Timber’s position in the timber-belt and cross-selling opportunities with new and existing customers. Timber will in turn benefit from USNR’s global capabilities and integrated resources. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Green Organic Dutchman CFO Resigns

Nichola Thompson resigned from her position as chief financial officer of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD, effective August 4, 2022. Thompson has decided to pursue unique opportunities outside of the cannabis industry. Sean Bovingdon, CEO of the company, has been appointed interim CFO, effective August 4, 2022. Bovingdon was the previous CFO of the company prior to being appointed the CEO in March 2021. The company has engaged an executive recruitment firm for the search of a permanent CFO.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Columbia#Molecule Holdings Inc#Canadian#Phresh#Thc#Cbd#Sku
Benzinga

MariMed Begins Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

MariMed, Inc. MRMD MRMD will begin trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 12, under the ticker symbol MRMD. “We are excited to announce this significant milestone of our dual listing on the CSE,” stated Robert Fireman, chief executive officer of MariMed. “We believe listing on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a significant pool of prospective retail and institutional investors, as well as potential additional Wall Street analyst coverage.”
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why WD-40 Company Stock Crashed on Friday

The company reported on its fiscal Q3 Friday morning, and delivered an earnings miss. Both sales and earnings declined, and investors may not want to own this premium-priced stock if the company's not going to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

The Eight Worst Types of Real Estate to Invest In

In the early part of the 20th Century, American humorist Will Rogers was quoted as saying, “Buy land. They ain’t making any more of the stuff.”. Real estate can be a wonderful investment, but buying property isn’t as simple as Will Rogers led people to believe. Investing in certain kinds of real estate can be a financial mistake. Let’s consider eight of the worst types of real estate to invest in.
RETAIL
Benzinga

'Weed Like Change': A Sustainable Campaign To Regenerate Cannabis Industry By Maintaining Living Soil

Weed Like Change, a campaign designed to offer a more sustainable vision seeks to raise cannabis consumer awareness around sun-grown regenerative cannabis. “Weed Like Change is bringing attention to a group of cannabis producers that care about what you put in your body, as well as how cannabis impacts nature and society,” said Zee Handoush - the owner of 7 Stars in Richmond, California. “We are proud to support that effort.”
RICHMOND, CA
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in a Bear Market

Both of these stocks have proved themselves capable of raising their payouts over the long run. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate that hasn't missed a dividend payment in nearly a century. With leading positions in markets for consumer healthcare goods, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson's diversified business...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why New Gold Stock Plunged 30% in Morning Trading Today

New Gold released an operational update on its recent mine performance. Key mines were affected by adverse conditions, limiting production in the second quarter. Management dramatically reduced New Gold's full-year outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $21,625 in These 3 Surprising Dividend Stocks

Amid stock price declines, Intel’s dividend yield could reach record levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Exclusive: Louis Navellier Says PepsiCo 'Raising Guidance Helped The Entire Market'

Benzinga's Money Mitch had the opportunity to catch up with Navellier & Associates founder and Chief Investment Officer Louis Navellier on Benzinga’s Stock Market Movers today. Navellier, who is routinely on Bloomberg, Fox News and CNBC, was on to speak about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) earnings, which beat analyst consensus on both the top and bottom lines.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Robinhood And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday after dropping sharply in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Explosive Pot Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Cannabis REIT NewLake Capital Partners just spent $50 million on three properties. Revenue for Cronos Group in the first quarter was up 99% compared to the same quarter last year. Trulieve has been able to maintain profitability while growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Amazing Stocks Under $10

SeaSpine is super cheap with a price-to-sales ratio approaching one. Recursion Pharma is using AI software to radically change how scientists discover drugs. Cancer specialist Agenus might go up 900% from current levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Despite an ‘unprecedented correction’, Atomico’s newest partner wants to help European founders thrive

To cap off this frenzy, Atomico today announced that former Balderton Principal Laura Connell has joined as its latest partner to work on Atomico’s growth-stage investments. The appointment comes a little more than two years after Atomico closed its fifth fund at $820 million, and with a reported two new funds in the works totalling more than $1.3 billion, it’s clear that the company is preparing to scale despite a broader economic downturn.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy