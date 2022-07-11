ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IN

Jackson County Inmate Roster – 7-11-22

wslmradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInmates booked into the Jail within...

wslmradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

38-year-old Christopher Russell of Linton was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Syringe. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes Cruz of Washington was arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, July 11, 2022

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or diminished. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Martin Co. Sheriff Announces Resignation

Martin County Sheriff Travis Roush is resigning. Roush is currently at the end of his second term and was already set to vacate the seat on December 31st of this year. Roush recently stated in a public release that he will now be leaving the position on July 20th to attend law school later this fall.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Jackson County, IN
Government
County
Jackson County, IN
WRBI Radio

Weekend pursuit ends with arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police say a Wisconsin man led troopers on a pursuit through two counties Sunday before being taken into custody on multiple charges. The incident began at approximately 8:45 am when Master Trooper Gary Thalls observed a 2009 BMW passenger car traveling northbound on I-65 near the 51-mile marker in Jackson County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
q95fm.net

Woman Facing Potential Life-Sentence In Federal Drug Case

A Lawrence County woman is now facing a potential life-sentence following a federal drug charge. 33-year-old Shelly Collins, of Louisville, was arrested on March 30 by Louisa Police. That arrest came following a report of a stolen car. Officers discovered Collins inside of the stolen vehicle with 3 pounds of meth, 2 ounces of marijuana, and an ounce of heroin.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies' Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests for Neglect of Dependent Children-Children Located in the Back of a Box Truck

Scott County-On July 8th at approximately 7:00pm, Scott County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 65 regarding a report made by a concerned motorist that a box truck was traveling on the interstate and a child's arm appeared to be sticking out of the rear of the truck. Deputies quickly converged upon the interstate and after locating the box truck and initiating a traffic stop, a search of the box container revealed three (3) children were inside. The temperature inside the box container was extreme and deputies immediately requested Scott County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) respond to the scene, which they did. The driver of the truck, identified as Sebastian Domingo, 36 of Shelbyville, Tennessee and passenger Fabiana Perez-Ramirez, 34 of Seymour, Indiana (later identified as the mother of the children) were arrested by Sheriffs' Deputies. Additionally, deputies located an infant child strapped into an unrestrained child seat inside the cab of the truck. As EMS tended to all of the children, both Sebastian Domingo and Fabiana Perez-Ramirez were transported to the Scott County Jail. After an on-scene examination by EMS personnel, the children were transported to the Scott Memorial Hospital due to elevated body temperature concerns (their condition is unknown at the time of this news release). Scott County Sheriffs' Detective-First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner formerly filed charges against Fabiana Perez-Ramirez and Sebastian Domingo, each charged with four (4) counts of Neglect of a Dependent with Domingo also charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Never Licensed. Assisting Sheriffs' Deputies with this investigation were Scott County EMS, Jackson County Dispatch, and the Scott County Prosecutors Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Clarksville man sentenced to prison for investor scheme

A Clarksville man has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for wire fraud and money laundering offenses related to an investment scheme. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says Anthony Todd Leonard bilked investors out of more than $1.4 million. According to court documents,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wbiw.com

Bridge replacement to close U.S. 31 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Louisville Paving plans to close U.S. 31 on or after Monday, July 18, to complete a bridge replacement project over Pigeon Roost Creek in Scott County. The bridge is located between S.R. 356 and the Clark County line. Traffic will be...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Hodgenville man accused of criminally abusing children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police said he physically abused two children under his care. According to court documents, 21-year-old River Jordan Gibson was taken into custody on Thursday evening by officers with the Hodgenville Police Department. Police said they were called to...
HODGENVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Single vehicle crash kills 17-year-old in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 17-year-old from Washington, Ind. is dead following a single-vehicle crash on US 50 in Daviess County Sunday evening. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday evening on US 50 near County Road 300 W. A witness who called the crash into dispatch reported a Ford F-150 was seen running off the roadway, across the median and down an embankment.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy