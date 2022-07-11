ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Lakers Stung By Hornets in Sudden Death 2OT

By Mike Trudell
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter holding leads in the final minute of both regulation and overtime on Sunday evening in Las Vegas, the Lakers lost to Charlotte on a sudden death bucket in double overtime to fall to 0-2 in Sin City. Sudden death is a summer special in the NBA, and certainly...

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
VIDEO: Shareef O’Neal throws down thunderous fastbreak jam that would make Shaq proud

Shareef O’Neal might not have the same imposing and dominating body like his dad Shaquille O’Neal, but much like the Los Angeles Lakers legend, the young kid can throw it down with force. In the Lakers’ Summer League showdown with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the young O’Neal got out on the fastbreak and delivered […] The post VIDEO: Shareef O’Neal throws down thunderous fastbreak jam that would make Shaq proud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
Panthers Release Quarterback Following Baker Mayfield Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers shipped a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former No. 1 overall pick. With Mayfield on the roster, the Panthers decided it was time for another quarterback to go. According to a statement from...
How to Watch Cole Swider & Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) vs Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) Location: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 11:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, July 12th. Swider continues to show he can shoot the ball at a very high level. In five Summer League games, he is shooting over 56% from three point range and has scored in double figures four times. The broadcast on ESPN2 during game four was also complimentary of his abilities and how they translate to the NBA. They even cited a scout who believes Swider is a fit for the NBA and will have a place in the league. The 6-9 forward signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

Memphis Grizzlies' Kenny Lofton Jr. has made a huge impression in the summer league, most notably for his performance against the No. 2 pick in the draft, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren would go on to finish the game shooting 3-for-11 from the field, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Lofton Jr. finished with 19 points and dominated Holmgren in the paint.
Swider Has Solid Outing as Lakers Top Clippers

Cole Swider hit a pair of threes as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers rally from a double digit first quarter deficit to top the Los Angeles Clippers 83-72 in NBA Summer League action on Tuesday. With the win, the Lakers improved to 1-2 in the Las Vegas session while the Clippers fell to 1-1.
Suns Return to Winning Ways in 105-78 Summer League Victory Over Mavericks

After a tough loss on Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns were able to bounce back in a major way against the Dallas Mavericks, defeating them 105-78 on Tuesday. The coaching matchup between Dallas' Jared Dudley and Phoenix's Steve Scalzi (who were roommates at Boston College) was perhaps the most interesting duel of the night, as the Suns went ahead early and paced the Mavericks throughout the entire game.
SHOCKING REPORT: NBA All-Star Reportedly Could Be Traded

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, other NBA teams say that the Utah Jazz "are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios" for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Woj: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a...
Hernández homers twice, Jays win first game under Schneider

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of two-run home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays won their first game after firing manager Charlie Montoyo, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Wednesday night. Toronto swept a two-game series, taking the finale under the charge of interim manager John Schneider, who will skipper the team the rest of the season. Hernández homered off Zack Wheeler in the fourth and went deep off Bubby Rossman in the eighth for his 13th career multihomer game. The homers were his 10th and 11th of the season. Ross Stripling (5-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to halt a three-start winless streak as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games for the first time since June 30 and July 1 against Tampa Bay. Toronto went 1-9 in between.
