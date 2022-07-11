Lakers Stung By Hornets in Sudden Death 2OT

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) vs Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) Location: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 11:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, July 12th. Swider continues to show he can shoot the ball at a very high level. In five Summer League games, he is shooting over 56% from three point range and has scored in double figures four times. The broadcast on ESPN2 during game four was also complimentary of his abilities and how they translate to the NBA. They even cited a scout who believes Swider is a fit for the NBA and will have a place in the league. The 6-9 forward signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

