ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SCOTUS ruling discards Roe v. Wade

By Tehreem Hussain
nique.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) voted in a landmark decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, a 1973 precedent that ensured the constitutional right to abortion. After almost 50 years of reproductive freedom, the recent decision has resulted in an increase in...

nique.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Several States Have Introduced Fetal Personhood Laws

In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in June 2022, a wave of legislative concerns arose. Many states already had “trigger bans” in place to immediately outlaw abortion after that decision, and now other questions are being asked. What states have fetal personhood laws, and will there be more?
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Atlantic

The Constitution Isn’t Working

On the last day of the Supreme Court’s most recent term, the Court released two cases that highlight a challenge to American democracy—a challenge that is the direct result of one of the Founders’ more consequential miscalculations. They granted Congress more power than any other branch of government, and they mistakenly thought Congress would possess a sense of institutional responsibility and authority. Instead it is largely a partisan body, drained of any sense of independent civic duty, and American democracy suffers as a result.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Gov. Glenn Youngkin opposes teaching Critical Race Theory because 'we shouldn't play privilege bingo with children'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin argued that Critical Race Theory is a divisive concept for children to learn about. "We shouldn't play privilege bingo with children," he told CBS News' Robert Costa. Critical Race Theory highlights the historical impacts of racism on the present day. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said teaching...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
abovethelaw.com

White Counsel At Biglaw Firm Spreads 'Inappropriate And Offensive' Theories About Abortion, Gets Suspended

But then things went off the rails. A white partner who attended HoLove’s women’s meeting felt it appropriate to chime in with her support of the Dobbs decision. As a tipster at the firm described it, “Robin Keller, in front of nearly 400 women, shared her views that Dobbs was rightly decided and that Black women are disproportionately getting abortions and conducting ‘Black genocide’ which she finds ‘tragic.'” Yikes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MSNBC

Republicans grow more overt in rejecting church-state separation

Rep. Lauren Boebert already had a reputation for radicalism, which was strengthened recently when she condemned the separation of church and state as “junk.” As part of the same public comments, the Colorado Republican added, “The church is supposed to direct the government.”. It was jarring rhetoric...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Politico#Jackson Women S Health#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Fifth Circuit
Axios Atlanta

Breakdown of Georgia's state Supreme Court

Data: Bren­nan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Harshest Abortion Restrictions Are Yet to Come

The Dobbs decision will forever change many people’s lives. But it also sparked a legal revolution that is just beginning. State by state, the movement that fought to overturn Roe v. Wade is now fighting for even more extreme measures. This means that the harshest restrictions on abortion are...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy