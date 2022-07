Boise’s new zoning code proposal got a major shake-up after the first two rounds of public input. Planning Director Tim Keane, who was appointed this spring, unveiled his new vision for the city’s zoning ordinance to Boise City Council on Tuesday. This new proposal rolls back up zoning city-wide and instead focuses on allowing denser projects only along certain corridors, or when developers agree to build with sustainable materials and reserve some units for low-income Boiseans. He also suggested the city adjust its policies on annexation to avoid growth in areas of the city where it would be prohibitively expensive to provide services to the new residents.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO