Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a brief border-state series between the first-place teams. Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in...
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor...
Texas Rangers catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his forearm. Garver reportedly underwent a procedure this morning to repair a tendon in his forearm, ending his 2022 season. The veteran finished up the Rangers' series against his former team this weekend before his operation this morning.
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's solo home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics gave him a home run in five straight games, becoming the first Rangers player since Joey Gallo in 2021.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the teams in the mix for 2023 four-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen.
According to 247 Sports, Friedrichsen is the second-best prospect in the state of Oklahoma. Last season, Friedrichsen averaged 27.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 assists at Bixby High School.
On July 13, Friedrichsen talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his ongoing recruitment.
“I’ve heard the most from Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Creighton, and Missouri,” Friedrichsen said. “I have all five of my senior year official visits left, and I plan to take each of them.”
Friedrichsen said he talks to Nebraska “quite a bit”.
“I’ve been recruited by them for a while, probably about a year now,” Friedrichsen said. “I’m always up there; I’ve got family there. We talk quite a bit with them; they have been at most of my games.
The Texas Rangers will start Jonah Heim at catcher in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Heim will start at catcher and bat sixth against his former team, while Meibrys Viloria moves back to the bench. Our models project Heim, who has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.5...
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith’s first home run was an inside-the-park job on Monday night that put him in the Rangers’ record books. Smith became just the third player in team history to hit an inside-the-park home run for his first Major League home run. The other...
