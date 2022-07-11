Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the teams in the mix for 2023 four-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen. According to 247 Sports, Friedrichsen is the second-best prospect in the state of Oklahoma. Last season, Friedrichsen averaged 27.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 assists at Bixby High School. On July 13, Friedrichsen talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his ongoing recruitment. “I’ve heard the most from Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Creighton, and Missouri,” Friedrichsen said. “I have all five of my senior year official visits left, and I plan to take each of them.” Friedrichsen said he talks to Nebraska “quite a bit”. “I’ve been recruited by them for a while, probably about a year now,” Friedrichsen said. “I’m always up there; I’ve got family there. We talk quite a bit with them; they have been at most of my games.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO