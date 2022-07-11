Authorities investigate vandalism and possible arson at churches near Washington, DC
By Sonnet Swire, CNN
Three churches located on the same road in Maryland, just outside Washington, DC, were vandalized over the weekend, and authorities are investigating fires set at two of the churches as arson. "These churches are within a few mile radius of each other," said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery...
“I know what it's like to have someone missing and not knowing -- not knowing what happened or what's going on with them,” Derrick Butler told Dateline. “I have a sister that went missing.”. Derrick’s sister, Pamela Butler, disappeared in Washington, D.C. in 2009. Dateline followed Pam’s story...
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, whose death last week at the age of 26 sent shockwaves through the NFL, died from the “combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” authorities said Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a statewide agency in Maryland, also determined Ferguson’s manner...
While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
A West Virginia National Guard member pleaded guilty to one Capitol riot charge this week. Jamie Lynn Ferguson took leave to travel to Washington DC to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally. She later told investigators that she went to the Capitol in hopes of seeing Trump again. A member...
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
WASHINGTON — Gail Curley, the Supreme Court’s marshal, has written to the governors of Maryland and Virginia and local officials in suburban Washington, D.C., asking them to enforce state and county laws that prohibit picketing at private homes. In the letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican,...
When Denis Vladmirovich Molla told authorities that his camper was set on fire and his garage defaced, the Minnesota man said that whoever carried out the attack was motivated by the "Trump 2020" flag he had displayed from his vehicle. As pictures circulated of a vandalized garage door in September 2020 that was spray-painted with "Biden 2020," "BLM" and an anarchy symbol, Molla collected thousands of dollars for the reported arson through his insurance company and online donations from sympathetic Trump supporters who denounced the politically motivated attack.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday walked back comments made hours earlier in which he said he can't wait to leave office following the shooting of two police officers during a July 4th celebration. Kenney was speaking with reporters Monday night when he suggested he was fed up with the...
A man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at officers a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol was arrested on Monday. Bernard L. McCutcheon, 26, of Washington D.C., was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, one count of possession of a Molotov cocktail and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, U.S. Capitol Police said in a news release.
Prosecutors in Minnesota allege that a Trump supporter lit his own camper van on fire and then blamed it on Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters, all while raking in tens of thousands of dollars in online donations and fake insurance claims.Denis Molla, 29, told police his RV had been set aflame and house spray-painted with “BLM”, “Biden 2020” and anarchist graffiti two months before the presidential election in September 2020.He claimed he was being targeted because of the Trump flags he had prominently displayed outside his home, and said he’d seen three people running away from his property.“I...
Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured Wednesday by a man armed with two Molotov cocktails who was arrested that same afternoon north of the Capitol near Union Station, according to the agency. The pair of officers responded to a report of a man spotted with the incendiary devices on...
WASHINGTON - Maurice Williams was just 24 years old, working as a news reporter for Howard University's WHUR-FM radio, when he was shot to death during a 1977 takeover of a city government building by a dozen Hanafi Muslims. A judge later sentenced his shooter, Abdul Muzikir, to more than...
A Maryland man who counted himself among the first Donald Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was convicted on Tuesday of a felony and six misdemeanors. Nicholas Rodean, a 28-year-old from Frederick, broke windowpanes next to the Senate door, leading to his felony charge of destruction of government property, prosecutors say.
The Georgia Guidestones, a granite monument that has been at the center of right-wing conspiracies for decades, was partially destroyed in a bombing Wednesday morning. The monument is made up of five massive concrete slabs with a capstone and is located in the city of Elberton, Georgia. It’s covered in messages written in eight languages that reflect a belief in population control, internationalism, respect for nature, and the rule of reason over faith. “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature,” is one message on the Guidestones.
The Church of Scientology, faced with new allegations of human trafficking, is mounting a legal defense it has successfully used before. Its lawyers are arguing this week in Tampa federal court that former Scientologists who level accusations must bring their cases before an internal arbitration panel of loyal church members — not to the U.S. court system.
A former CIA software engineer was convicted on Wednesday federal charges accusing him of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history. Joshua Schulte, who chose to defend himself at a New York City retrial, had told jurors in closing arguments that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.
Aurora's Civil Service Commission has upheld the February 2022 firing of Doug Wilkinson, who was president of the Aurora Police Association, for sending an email to association members mocking department diversity efforts. In the controversial email obtained by CBS4, Wilkinson wrote, "... to match the 'diversity' of 'the community,' we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out." He called the diversity efforts, "... systematically sexist and racist. We already hire every minority that passes minimum requirements." After CBS4 reported on the email, former...
