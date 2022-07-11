Reed City shortstop proved to be among the best in the area
BIG RAPIDS – Kaylin Goodman can’t wait for her junior softball season at Reed City. Goodman played a key role in a major improvement for the Coyote softball program. Reed City had dropped its first 24 games in 2021 but had a second-place effort in the Central State Activities Association Gold...
REED CITY – Don McGreehan is no stranger to holes-in-one nor is he a stranger to Spring Valley Golf Course. The 78-year-old coordinator of the course’s Monday Masters League for men, posted another hole-in-one at Spring Valley on hole No. 18. in the Friday night couples league earlier this summer. The hole extends for 195 yards and he used a three wood. He was golfing with his wife Sharyn.
EVART – One of the reasons Evart’s softball team and coach Amanda Brown can’t wait to return to the diamond next year is the return of several key players from the 2022 Division 3 state runner-up team. This includes second baseman Kayanne (Jojo) Tiedt who was a...
REED CITY -- Reed City’s Isabell Guy is coming off a solid sophomore season and is looking to see how much better she can get for next year. It’s among the reasons Guy and the Coyotes are working during the LAT summer season to focus on getting even better for 2022.
EVART – Brooklyn Decker can’t wait to start the 2023 softball season at Evart. Most of the players return from the 2022 state runner-up squad including Decker, the starting sophomore right fielder. After the Wildcats secured their 6-1 state semifinal win over Calvin Christian, Decker had a key...
BIG RAPIDS – Anglers in the Mecosta County and surrounding areas continue to have outstanding fishing success. “We’re selling a lot of worms and crawlers,” Tanner Havens, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley, said. “Everybody is on the river and getting bluegills and specs by Browers Park near Stanwood. Bass and pike have been good in the lakes and ponds around here lately. There’s a lot of people catching a lot of pike. Other than that, it’s been slow around here.”
This is the time of year that Michiganders hear the call for adventure. We've been coupled up all winter long, and now we need a break. For some, taking a break is going for a hike on your rustic camping stay. For others, taking a break might mean booking a hotel for the weekend and just relaxing. However, if you've ever wanted a nice medium between the two with a Michigan twist, this unique Airbnb stay might be the place for you.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Northwestern Michigan College has posted an update on Facebook after previously stating the Fine Arts building was closed due to a "possible safety issue." "The Fine Arts building on NMC's main campus is reopen after Traverse City Police determined there was no credible...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced nine major road projects that should be starting the week of July 11 on Monday. Out of the nine projects that are happening, four of them are in northern Michigan. These projects are happening in Mackinac, Cheboygan, Manistee and Mecosta Counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be handling these projects, which includes the US-2 Rebuilding Michigan project, the US-31/M-22 roundabout project in Manistee County and rebuilding US-131 in Mecosta County.
CORRECTIONS: Gladwin and Midland county commissioners will vote on special assessment proposals that would cost Midland and Gladwin county lakeside property owners an average $180 annually from 2022-24. A previous version of this report inaccurately reported other homeowners in both counties could pay for the special assessment proposals. The boards...
A man in Wexford County who tried to run from state troopers found himself stuck in waist-deep mud, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened Monday around 3 p.m. A trooper from the Cadillac post saw a man walking along a highway that, state police said, he knew to have an arrest warrant.
MECOSTA COUNTY — A single vehicle car crash on U.S. 131 sent eight people to the hospital Monday evening. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, about 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 11, deputies responded to U.S. 131 near Old State Road for a report of a single vehicle personal injury accident with entrapment. Police say a 16-year-old driver, from Grand Rapids, traveling southbound on U.S. 131, allegedly overcorrected after striking the rumble strip, sending the vehicle off the left side of the highway and hitting a tree.
TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a possible kidnapping attempt involving a delivery driver in the Twin Lake area in Muskegon County. MSP vehicles were spotted at the Timberline Mobile Home Estates Monday night. In a tweet just before 10 p.m. Monday, they said...
LUTHER — A late night fire in downtown Luther on Tuesday completely destroyed two buildings and may have caused smoke damage to others. Luther Fire Chief Don Nixon told the Star the grocery store and the former hardware store are a "total loss.”. Although it was originally thought that...
A Friday argument over food in Union Township turned violent and ended with at least one of two brothers seeking medical treatment. Neither received life-threatening injuries, said Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main in an email. Deputies were called to a local emergency department just before 7:30 p.m. Friday for an assault that reportedly took place in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive in Union Township.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said they are investigating an incident. Undersheriff Benjamin Lowe tells 9&10 News they can confirm four people have died in an incident –they are not able to confirm anything else at this time. Michigan State Police can also confirm their crime...
