Couples derailed by virus get mass ‘re-wedding’ in New York

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 2 days ago
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over at no less than a New York City landmark.

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosted “Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding” for 500 couples on Sunday evening in the pavilion outside the center.

Lincoln Center’s website calls it ”a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were canceled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love.”

It featured a multicultural ceremony — not legally binding — as well as music, dancing and remarks from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Mass#New York City Mayor#The Lincoln Center#Lincoln Center
