ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Black Unemployment Declines But More Economic Policy Interventions Are Needed

By Anoa Changa
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o17yi_0gbRFgyq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhSPC_0gbRFgyq00

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty


T he Black unemployment dropped in June, which seems like a cause to celebrate. Economic growth and improved labor outcomes are positive improvements. But understanding how the country is rebounding and where people stand financially requires looking beyond the headlines.

And while inflation and rising costs have generated concerns, some have suggested that unemployment would need to rise to contain inflation. In mid-June, former Treasury secretary Larry Summers argued that unemployment would need to rise above five percent overall for five years to address inflation.

As Black unemployment steadily remains twice that national average, Summers proposed solution will have even more dire consequences for Black families and workers. But groups like the Groundwork Collaborative advocate for a more direct approach to addressing skyrocketing prices, ending corporate price gouging, and not sacrificing workers.

In response to the economy adding 372,000 jobs, Dr. Rakeen Mabud, Groundwork Collaborative’s chief economist and managing director of policy, said that policymakers must consider thoughtful solutions to addressing inflation that does not jeopardize job growth. She said the government should move forward with necessary care, climate and housing investments to bring down costs and strengthen the economy.

“While the labor market has experienced robust job growth in recent months, we must reject calls to push the economy into a recession and put millions out of work in the name of combating inflation,” Mabud said. “Doing so would be especially catastrophic for Black workers, who face nearly double the unemployment rate of white workers even in the best of times.”

Dr. Alex Camardelle, director of workforce policy for the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, spoke at an Equity First series about the enduring barriers for Black workers and communities despite the allegedly improved economic conditions.

“You may hear things about the promising labor market and how well it’s doing, but you often don’t hear disaggregated by race and ethnicity,” Camardelle explained. “So we stand in that gap and make sure that we’re talking about what these numbers mean for Black folks.”

In a prior interview with NewsOne, Camardelle echoed a similar sentiment as Mabud regarding the mere return to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment.

“The urgency around social policy that benefits black workers disproportionately is off the table,” Camardelle said. “It’s almost non-existent.”

Camardelle mentioned some positive pushes by the Biden-Harris administration should not be overlooked, like efforts to reduce high-speed internet costs. In early May, the administration announced the Affordable Connectivity Program , which would reduce the cost of internet for certain households. But such programs aren’t enough to ensure Black workers and their families have what they need.

“At the same time, we were hoping that the urgency of the pandemic and its effects on the labor market would come in some bigger, bolder pushes around paid leave, raising the minimum wage, which has not changed in over a decade,” he explained.

Camardelle also encouraged people to look beyond the job report numbers. There’s much more to the story than simply the number of jobs added.

“The employment report also lacks information about the type of jobs people are moving into,” he said. “While people are employed, are they able to provide for their basic household expenses and needs?”

Housing, food, child care and health care expenses are all things bearing down on the average work that must be considered when evaluating employment and people’s ability to cover the basics. But Camardelle also noted that part of the problem is policymakers and economists talking about people without directly talking to them.

“These policymakers need to hear from low-wage workers themselves; they don’t need to be talking to economists as frequently. They need to talk to workers in their community on the frontlines, not just as voters, but also just keeping their communities and their families afloat,” he explained. “Creating vibrant communities where people can live and work that’s just how you create thriving economies.”

SEE ALSO:

Commentary: Measure National Economic Well-being By How People Are Doing Not Just Traditional Indicators

Inflation Reaches New Highs As Biden Administration Urges Congressional Action

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfLvp_0gbRFgyq00

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Black households suffer the most from rising inflation rates

Black households in the U.S. faced higher and more volatile inflation compared to white households from 2004 to 2020, reveals new research from the University of California San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy. The study, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, finds that Black families experienced slightly higher inflation and 13 percent more volatile inflation, which impacts prices on groceries and other household essentials.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Policy#Race And Ethnicity#Racism#Treasury
GOBankingRates

10 Surprising Household Products Not Hit by Inflation

While many popular grocery store items, including avocados, eggs and meat, have skyrocketed in price over the last year due to inflation, certain products are seemingly unaffected and have even decreased in price. GOBankingRates pulled statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) to examine which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. job growth likely slowed in June; unemployment rate seen at 3.6%

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. employers likely hired the fewest workers in 14 months in June, but the jobless rate probably remained near pre-pandemic lows, underscoring labor market tightness that could encourage the Federal Reserve to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

Inflation hit 9.1% in June, highest rate in more than 40 years

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year record in June, with consumer prices increasing 9.1% over the last 12 months, the Labor Department said Wednesday. It's the fastest increase in prices since November 1981, and above what economists had expected. The increases were broad-based: Rent, new and used vehicles, car insurance and medical care all rose in June, the government report said.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

When will inflation go down?

INFLATION has been plaguing prices for months with no end in sight. Since Americans have been paying more money in nearly every sector, many are wondering when it will end. The short answer, no one really knows. While inflation is common and typically a sign of a burgeoning economy, it’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

3.5% unemployment: Australia's jobless rate at its lowest since 1974

It’s not an academic way to start an article about Australia’s latest jobs numbers, but all I can think is “wow”. The official unemployment rate in June fell to 3.5%. It’s almost 50 years – August 1974, to be exact – since it was lower. How we got there was through more people getting hired: 88,400 people compared with 60,600 the month before. This reduced total unemployment by 54,300, even as the labour force swelled by 34,200 to 14,093,000. 90,000 new jobs a month After the hit to employment in 2021 from shutdowns due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, there was...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Remote work leads to slower wage growth for workers

The ability to work remotely, which rose in popularity over the course of the pandemic, has become so valuable to employees that they're willing to trade pay raises in order to maintain the option to work from locations outside of their employers' offices, according to a new research paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
BUSINESS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy