ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Mother Of Black Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis To Be Bestowed With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By NewsOne Staff
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPKlL_0gbRFbZD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10821N_0gbRFbZD00

Jenifer Lewis Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

F rom the silver screen to the stage, actress, singer and dancer Jenifer Lewis has been a driving force of artistic innovation and her unparalleled contributions to the entertainment industry will be celebrated in Hollywood. The legend will be honored with a star on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Missouri-bred luminary—crowned the ”Mother of Black Hollywood”—has graced 400 television episodes, 68 films, 40 animations, and four Broadway shows. A multitude of the projects she’s been featured in capture the spirit and essence of the Black experience; which has solidified Lewis as a cultural phenom.

The “Black-ish” star’s credits include “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, A Different World, Girlfriends,” “Friends,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Twenties,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Mickey Mouse Funhouse,” “Strong Medicine,” “American Dad,” “Rugrats,” the “Cars” film series, and “Hairspray.” Other projects include “Corrina, Corrina,” “Juwanna Mann,” “Renaissance Man,” “Nora’s Hair Salon,” “The Cookout,” “Dirty Laundry,” “Not Easily Broken,” “Sister Act,” “Hereafter,” “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Baggage Claim,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “Renaissance Man,” “Cast Away,” “The Preacher’s Wife,” “Poetic Justice,” and “Five.”

Beyond her poignant on-screen roles, Lewis has used her platform to spread awareness about social injustices and has been a fierce advocate for mental health. News about Lewis’ Hollywood Walk of Fame milestone comes ahead of the August release of her latest memoir titled “Walking in My Joy: In These Streets.”

Lewis will be honored on July 15 in an unveiling ceremony that will be attended by visionary Debbie Allen and composer Marc Shaiman . The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo .

Ana Martinez , who serves as producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, says Lewis’ indelible impact and influence has forever changed the landscape of the entertainment industry. “Jenifer Lewis is considered a national treasure and a force to be reckoned with,” she shared in a statement . “She is one of those performers who always keeps the audience on their toes! I placed Jenifer’s star next to one of her all-time favorite actresses, the legendary Katharine Hepburn. Those ladies are two peas in a pod, as both delved in human rights activities and are known to be as feisty as all get out!”

SEE ALSO:

#BlackExcellence: Taraji P. Henson To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star In The Final Season Of ‘black-ish’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNtus_0gbRFbZD00

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

James Caan: Oscar-nominated actor and Godfather star dies at 82

US actor James Caan, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died aged 82. A leading man in Hollywood throughout the 1970s whose career spanned decades; he was nominated for an Oscar, an Emmy and four Golden Globes. Caan's family thanked fans on...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Anthony Anderson Calls Emmys Racist For ‘Black-ish’ Snub In Comedic ‘Kimmel’ Monologue

Kenya Barris’ critically acclaimed Black-ish ended in April 2022 after eight years on-air. One of the show’s stars Anthony Anderson expected the Academy to nominate the sitcom for a multitude of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards—but that wasn’t the case as the Academy shut the show out, earning only two nominations for Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Hairstyling.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Marc Shaiman
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Walk Of Fame#Wedding#British Royal Family
Variety

Lea Michele Is the Greatest Star: Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ Tickets Surging Above $2,500

Looking to be among the first to hear Lea Michele’s dulcet tones take on the legend of Fanny Brice? Not to rain on your parade, but a seat to the “Glee” alum’s opening night in Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl” could set you back anywhere from a few hundred bucks to a couple thousand big ones. The price of admission has skyrocketed in the wake of news that Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in the beloved musical.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
Benzinga

James Caan, Versatile Actor Of 'Godfather' And 'Misery' Fame, Dies At 82

Actor James Caan, who displayed his skill in comic and dramatic roles in a series of hit movies through the 1970s and early 1980s, has died at the age of 82. Caan’s family announced his death on the actor’s Twitter TWTR page, writing, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
NYLON

Selena Gomez Deserved An Emmy Nod (And Other Major Snubs)

Earlier today, The Television Academy released their nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Honoring the perceived best in television over the past year, the sprawling list of nominees included many expected names: as many predicted, buzzy series Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus nabbed the most nominations for their individual categories (Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series, respectively), while new series like Squid Game and Only Murders in the Building made great debuts. But as is the case every year, there were also some surprising additions to the crop, as well as some truly shocking (dare I say devastating) exclusions.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Despite Emmys Snub for Acting, Selena Gomez Still Lands in the History Books for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

We didn’t have to lose Selena to love Selena, but that’s the hand the Emmys dealt. Although Selena Gomez, the influential superstar of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” was unfortunately omitted from the lead actress in a comedy category, the 29-year-old executive producer is included among the team for outstanding comedy series, alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Admits She Heard Sutton Stracke’s Side Of Argument With Diana Jenkins Before Criticizing Sutton For The Feud

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured more of Sutton Stracke versus everyone. After throwing a mud-splattered luncheon for the ladies, Lisa Rinna made a point of ruining it. Referring to Sutton’s recent fight with Diana Jenkins, Lisa inserted herself where she doesn’t belong, as usual. Especially since she wasn’t present for the argument that took place at Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. I know we all need pot-stirrers on Housewives but between Rinna’s social media antics and constant case of not being able to mind her own business, it would be nice if she was off my screen.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Billboard

From Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga, Which Snubbed Performance Deserves an Emmy Award? Vote!

When the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday (July 12), Selena Gomez failed to score her first acting nod from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The superstar’s name not being included in the category for lead actress in a comedy series felt especially egregious considering her show, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, racked up a grand total of 17 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series. Acting nods also went to her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as memorable guest stars Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel & ‘SNL’s Sarah Sherman Among Cast Set For Netflix’s YA Comedy ‘You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!’; Happy Madison & Alloy Entertainment Producing

Netflix has launched production on You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, a new YA comedy from Happy Madison & Alloy Entertainment. Adam Sandler (Hustle), Tony winner Idina Menzel (Uncut Gems) and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman are part of the pic’s sprawling ensemble, which also includes Sunny Sandler (Hustle), Sadie Sandler (Hubie Halloween), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights), Ido Mosseri (Sandy Wexler), Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Dylan Hoffman (Next), Dean Scott Vazquez (Theater Camp), Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe), Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash (Adeline, The Great), Millie Thorpe (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion), Zaara Kuttemperoor and Jackie Sandler (The Wrong Missy).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Taylor Sheridan Takes Over as Showrunner on Paramount+ CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan is stepping in as showrunner on his Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Thomas Brady (“NOS4A2,” “Hell on Wheels”) was originally attached as showrunner and was present throughout the show’s writers’ room. But once the writers’ room wrapped, sources say creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably. Production on the show is slated to begin in September. Sheridan created “Lioness” under his expansive overall deal with Paramount. The show stars Zoe Saldaña and  Laysla De Oliveira. It is based on a real CIA program in which...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Here’s How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Having Kids With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson made headlines recently when he expressed his desire to start a family. “Definitely a family guy,” the comedian told Kevin Hart on his talk show, Hart to Heart. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”
RELATIONSHIPS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy