Texas State

Drier trends returning to the Corn Belt mid-July

By Krissy Klinger
Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first full week of July 2022 brought much needed rain to parts of the Corn Belt where drought has been expanding recently. In fact, this was the second wettest first full week of July in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 1

AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to charge through northern Plains

Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
FARGO, ND
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Several Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina This Weekend as Mysterious Swarm Continues

(Photo : Photo by David McNew/Getty Images for Lumix) Numerous additional seismic activities rattled South Carolina this weekend, perplexing those who aren't certain why the mystery rattling is still going around. Earthquake Swarms in South Carolina. Throughout the previous seven quarters, thousands of seismic events have rocked South Carolina as...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Floodwaters race through Montana city and leave damage behind

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
HELENA, MT
Q 105.7

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday, National Grid Alerts Customers

As temperatures continue to rise in the Capital Region, so does the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service has placed the area in the risk category for some potentially dangerous conditions on Tuesday. The majority of the Capital Region and surrounding area falls under the 'slight' risk category,...
STILLWATER, NY

