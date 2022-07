Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.

