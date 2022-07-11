ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Celebrity and Notable Deaths

By CBS Los Angeles
Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Tony Sirico, one of the many stars of HBO's "The Sopranos," died at the age of 79 on July 8.

Jason LaVeris

Legendary silver screen actor James Caan, best known for countless roles that included "The Godfather," "Brian's Song," "Thief," "Misery," "Elf" and so many more died at 82 years old on July 6.

Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images

Bo Hopkins, best known for roles in hit movies like "American Graffiti," "The Wild Bunch" and "Midnight Express" died Saturday May 28 at the age of 84. He died at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after suffering a heart attack on May 9.

Jeremy FraserLA Exposures / Getty Images

The legendary actor best known for his roles in films like "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams" died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic to film a new movie on May 26. He was 67.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Andy Fletcher, the longtime keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode died at 60 years old, the band announced via Twitter on May 26. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the other band members in 2020.

/ Getty Images

Alan White, formerly of Plastic Ono Band and longtime Yes drummer died at 72 on May 26 following a brief bout with an illness. White notably played alongside John Lennon, Yoko Ono and Eric Clapton on songs like "Imagine" and "Instant Karma" before joining Yes in 1972.

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Legendary country musician Mickey Gilley, perhaps best known for inspiring the film "Urban Cowboy" with his honky-tonk club Gilley's, died at 86 years old on May 7. He is also known for hit songs like "Room Full of Roses" and "Honky Tonk Memories."

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Joanna Barnes, actress known for playing Jane in 1959's "Tarzan, the Ape Man" and her roles in both Disney renditions of "Parent Trap" in 1961 and 1998, died at the age of 87 on April 30.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Naomi Judd, the country singer and actress known for pairing with her daughter Wynonna to form The Judds, died at 76 on April 30. She won five Grammy Awards over the course of her career and nine Country Music Association Awards. She leaves behind Wynonna and her second daughter Ashely, a well-known actress. She died the day before she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Mike Hagerty, the beloved sitcom actor best known for his role as Mr. Treeger on "Friends" and appearances in "Cheers," "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" died at 67 on April 29.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Neal Adams, legendary comic book artist most-known for his work on the Batman series, died on April 28 in New York of complications from sepsis. He was 80.

Photo by Solomon NJie/GettyImages

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician and saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire Andrew Woolfolk died on April 25 following a long battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 71.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Orrin Hatch, longtime Utah state Senator died at 88 on April 23. His 42-year tenure as Utah's Senator is the longest in Republican U.S. Senator history.

/ Getty Images

Guy Lafeur, Hall of Fame NHL player who won five Stanley Cup Championships, and named one of the 100 best players in NHL history, died on April 22 from lung cancer. He was 70.

Mark Davis

Robert Morse, the Tony Award and Emmy Award winning actor known for roles on "Mad Men" and "American Playhouse," as well as his onstage performance for "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," died on April 20 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Keith Grayson, better known by his stage name DJ Kay Slay, died on April 17 from COVID-19. He was 55. Grayson was best known for his collaborations with legendary hip hop performers like Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, G-Unit, Ice-T and Shaq.

(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Liz Sheridan, the actress best known as Jerry's mother on "Seinfeld" and Mrs. Ochmonek on "ALF," among countless other roles, died at 93 on April 15.

Michael Ochs Archives

Art Rupe, legendary music executive and founder of Specialty Records, died on April 15 at 104 years old.

Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Mike Bossy, Hall of Fame NHL player who won four Stanley Cup Championships and one Conn Smythe MVP Trophy during his 10 year career died from lung cancer on April 15. He was 65. He was named one of the 100 Best NHL players of all-time.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved comedian known for countless roles and his unique, shrill voice, died at 67 on April 12 due to recurrent ventricular tachycardia, complicated by type II myotonic dystrophy.

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Shirley Spork, one of 13 women who co-founded the LPGA, died at 94 at her home in Palm Springs on April 12.

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cedric McMillan, bodybuilding legend and 2017 Arnold Classic Champion, died at age 44 on April 12 after suffering a heart attack.

Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins, NFL quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers died suddenly on April 9, after he was struck by a vehicle on the side of a highway in Florida. He was 24.

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rayfield Wright, NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl Champion died at 76 on April 7.

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Rae Allen, Tony Award winning actress best known for her roles in "Damn Yankees," " A League of Their Own" and "The Sopranos," died in her sleep on April 6 at the Motion Picture & Television Fund retirement community in Los Angeles.

Bobby Bank

Robert Louis Ridarelli, better known as teen idol actor and singer Bobby Rydell, died at 79 on April 5. He is best known for his role in "Bye Bye Birdie" and various hit songs. He died of complications from pneumonia.

Jon Kopaloff

Estelle Harris, best known for her role as George Costanza's mother on "Seinfeld" and her high-pitched, shrill voice, died at 93 on April 2 at her Palm Desert home of natural causes.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Tom Parker, lead singer of The Wanted, and star of the reality TV series "The Wanted Life," died on March 30 of complications from glioblastoma. He was 33.

Jeff Kravitz

Paul Herman, the actor known for countless appearances in nearly every hit gangster movie since "Once Upon a Time in America" died on March 29 on his 76th birthday. He was a mainstay in hit series like "The Sopranos," and "Entourage," also appearing in films like "Goodfellas," "Silver Linings Playbook," "Heat," "The Fan" and "The Irishman."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jeff Carson, the country musician best known for hit singles "Butterfly Kisses," "The Car," and "Not on Your Love," died at 58 on March 26 due to a heart attack.

JOHN MEDINA PHOTO / Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins, best known as the longtime drummer of The Foo Fighters, died on March 25 at his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia at age 50. A urine toxicology test revealed that Hawkins had ten substances in his system at the time of his death.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Archie Eversole, hip-hop artist best known for his hit 2002 single "We Ready," was found dead at a gas station in Georgia after suffering a gunshot wound to the face on March 25. He was 37.

Â© Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to hold the position of United States Secretary of State died at 84 on March 23 in Washington, D.C. due to cancer.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

William Hurt, the actor best known for dozens of roles including "Body Heat," "Children of a Lesser God," "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and many more, died at 71 on March 13 due to prostate cancer.

Rick Kern

Scott Hall, better known to millions as Hall of Fame WWE wrestler "Razor Ramon," died on March 14 at 63. He suffered a series of health complications in the days leading up to his death, including multiple heart attacks.

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Alan Massengale, the very first anchor of CBSLA's Sports Central, passed away at age 63 after a long battle with colon cancer on March 13.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Traci Braxton, singer and reality television star of "Braxton Family Values," a show about the lives of her and her sisters - Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and their mother Evelyn, died from esophageal cancer on March 12. She was 50.

Robin Marchant

Emilio Delgado, the actor known best as "Luis" the Fix-It Shop Owner on "Sesame Street," where he held the role from 1971 until 2016, died at 81 of multiple myeloma on March 10.

(Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

Mitchell Ryan, the actor best known for his time with soap opera "Dark Shadows," "Dharma & Greg" and "Lethal Weapon," died at 88 on March 4. His career spanned over seven decades and held countless roles. He was also President of the Screen Actors Guild Federation.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

Johnny Brown, actor and singer best known for his role as Nathan Bookman on "Good Times," died in Los Angeles at 84 on March 2.

Jason Merritt/TERM

Alan Ladd Jr., the legendary filmmaker and producer who approved the production of the "Star Wars" franchise, and won an Academy Award for "Braveheart," died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home on March 2. He was 84.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

Ned Eisenberg, the actor best known for his recurring roles on "Law and Order: SVU" died at 65 on February 27, after a long-term battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer.

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Sally Kellerman, best known for her role as "Hot Lips" Houlihan in "M*A*S*H," died at 84 in a Woodland Hills care facility on February 24 due to heart failure.

(Photo by Jordi Vidal/WireImage)

Mark Lanegan, lead singer for Screaming Trees, a pioneering grunge band, died at 57 at his home in Killarney, Ireland on February 22.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Ivan Reitman, the filmmaker best known for countless comedy hits including "Ghostbusters," "Twins," "Animal House," "Stripes" and many, many more died in his sleep at 75 at his home in Montecito on February 12.

Fin Costello

Betty Davis, singer and model and the second wife of legendary musician Miles Davis, died at 77 on February 9 at her home in Pennsylvania due to cancer.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Howard Hesseman, the actor best known as Dr. Johnny Fever on the cult classic "WKRP in Cincinnati" and his role in "Head of Class," died at in Los Angeles on January 29, due to complications from colon surgery. He was 81.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Moses J. Moseley, the actor known for his work on hit television series "The Walking Dead," died at 31 on January 25. His deceased body was found near a bridge in Georgia, where he appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

(Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage )

Thierry Mugler, the French fashion designer and fragrance creator known for creating looks for the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie and more died of natural causes at age 73 on January 23.

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Louie Anderson, the beloved comedian known for dozens of performances and his Emmy Award winning television series "Baskets," died at 68 on January 21 due to complications from an ongoing battle with cancer.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Michael Lee Aday, more fondly known by his countless fans as Meat Loaf, died at age 74 on January 20. He is known for his hit songs like "I'd Do Anything For Love" and "Bat Out of Hell," as well as his acting performances in cult favorites like "Fight Club."

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor known for his roles in "Hannibal Rising," "Saint Laurent" and Disney+ series "Moon Knight," died on January 19 at age 37 after suffering brain trauma during a skiing accident.

Alberto E. Rodriguez

Peter Robbins, best known as the original voice of Charlie Brown on the legendary animated show "Charlie Brown" died of suicide at the age of 65 on January 18.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Andre Leon Talley, the first Black, male creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue Magazine, died at 73 on January 18, due to complications suffered from both COVID-19 and a heart attack at a hospital in New York.

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of The Ronettes, also known as the original "bad girl of rock-n-roll," died on January 12 at age 78 at her home in Connecticut following a battle with cancer.

Charles Eshelman

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame NFL wide receiver most known for his time with the New York Jets, a part of the third-ever team to win the Super Bowl, died at 86 on January 10 from complications from dementia.

(Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

Beloved sitcom star, comedian and actor known for dozens of roles but most notably Danny Tanner on "Full House," died in his hotel room in Florida at the age of 65 on January 9. He suffered some sort of blunt force trauma on the back of his head.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Dwayne Hickman, the actor and network TV executive best known for his role as Dobie Gillis, died on January 9. He was 87. Following his acting career he spent 10 years as an executive with CBS.

Chelsea Lauren

Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on "The Way We Were," "How Do You Keep the Music Playing?" and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home on January 8. She was 93.

(Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier, the first African American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, known for roles in "The Defiant Ones" and "Lillies of the Field," died at 94 at his home in Beverly Hills on January 6.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

Peter Bogdanovich, the award-winning filmmaker known for "The Last Picture Show," "Targets" and countless other films, died on January 6 at his home in Los Angeles at 82 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

(Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage)

Max Julien, the actor best known for his role in "The Mack," died on January 1 at 88-years-old inside his home in Los Angeles.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dan Reeves, legendary NFL head coach known for his time with the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, died at 77 on January 1. He reportedly died of complications from dementia. Reeves won a pair of Super Bowls, one as a player and one as a coach, and appeared in nine different Super Bowls.

