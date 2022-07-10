ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New 6th Street Viaduct officially opens to the public

By Benjamin Oreskes, Colleen Shalby
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of pedestrians, bicyclists, roller skaters, skateboarders and others converged on the new 6th Street Viaduct on Sunday to celebrate the official opening of the instantly iconic bridge that connects downtown Los Angeles to the city's historic Eastside. The bridge opened six years after construction began to replace the...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Truckers stage convoy around Port of LA to protest contractor issues

CARSON, Calif. - A group of truckers protesting a state law limiting the use of independent-contractor drivers held a convoy protest through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex Wednesday, snarling some traffic in the area. The truckers drove slowly over the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Yacht erupts in flames off Catalina Island

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A dramatic photo captures the moment a yacht erupts in flames just off Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Lifeguards shared the photo of the yacht fire on social media Wednesday night. According to officials, the fire happened in Avalon Harbor just off the island.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
City
Cudahy, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

These L.A. neighborhoods are reporting the most COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Maltzan
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Kevin de León and Hilda Solis Strike Back

Do you trust LA County’s Metro where transit-related crime is on the rise and ridership is dwindling despite soaring gas prices?. Do you trust people who are partisans of road diets and bicycle lanes and embedded in Council Districts, Metro and LADOT and who, in their professional capacity, refuse to take the concerns of the majority of stakeholders under consideration?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viaduct#Los Angeles River#Downtown Los Angeles#Bike Lanes#Urban Construction
westsidetoday.com

P-22 Ain’t the Only Cat in Town

An uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains. Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three minutes of new video footage of a mountain lion they have been following through their wildlife cameras since 2017. The City of Los Angeles is in the final stages of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

How much power does LA’s next mayor have to solve homelessness?

With more than 41,000 people estimated to be experiencing homelessness in the City of LA by last count, it’s no surprise that the two mayoral candidates who will face each other in November, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, talk a lot about their different approaches to solving the crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

As Baldwin Park Tiny Homes Expand, A Resident Tells Her Success Story

As the San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust develops another set of tiny homes in Baldwin Park this Fall – with 16 larger units, meant to serve families of three – Streetsblog L.A. checked in with one former resident from the Esperanza Villa, to see how things have been going at the project in its first seven months.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
point2homes.com

2847 Brookhurst Court, Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA, 93551

Gorgeous 2 Story home featuring 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in the West Palmdale Rancho Vista area. Enter your new home through the Double wide door entry into large living room with high vaulted ceilings, with a large dining area, family room with fireplace, great kitchen with mobile island, and lots of storage. With all 4 Bedrooms and loft that leads to the balcony with view of the hills. Large Primary bedroom with Double Doors, with its own bathroom with double sink and a large walking closet. 2 Independent Air conditioning systems to manage 1st and 2nd Floor Independently, a Large well kept Backyard with artificial turf and trees that offer a shaded area to enjoy the afternoons with the family, Conveniently located close to Marie Kerr Park, Antelope Valley Mall, shopping centers, dining, entertainment, schools, and minutes away from the 14 fwy., and located in a cul-de-sac, and with large 3-car garage. Leased Solar Panels will help you save in your electric bill.
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy