All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

(Image credit: EA)

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.

Amazon Prime day free games list

(Image credit: EA)

There are numerous games being given away for free as part of the Amazon Prime day celebrations from July 12th-13th, listed below:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

GRID Legends

Need for Speed: Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

On top of which, players can download the following indie games right now, which will be available until the end of Prime Day on the 13th.

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

The Crow's Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year

Rain World

Road Trip

Samurai Showdown II

Serial Cleaner

And the following games should be available throughout July for all Prime Members:

Fishing: North Atlantic

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark

Maniac Mansion

Suzerain

Finally, Prime unlocks these extras, among others for existing games in July:

Apex Legends: Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle

Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone: Shore's End Bundle

Shore's End Bundle The Elder Scrolls Online: Windhelm Cliff Ram Mount, Ouroboros Face Markings and 2x Crates

Windhelm Cliff Ram Mount, Ouroboros Face Markings and 2x Crates Fall Guys: Summertime Activities Bundle

Summertime Activities Bundle Grand Theft Auto Online: $125K GTAO weekly (25% increase)

$125K GTAO weekly (25% increase) League of Legends: Prime Gaming Capsule

Prime Gaming Capsule Lost Ark: Penguin Skin Chest

Penguin Skin Chest NBA 2K22: Specific Season 6 MyTEAM Super Pack, 2HR Double XP Coin and Specific MyPLAYER T-Shirt

Specific Season 6 MyTEAM Super Pack, 2HR Double XP Coin and Specific MyPLAYER T-Shirt New World: Assassin's Whisper Pack

Assassin's Whisper Pack Red Dead Online: Free Cougar Snarl Emote, Free Vest, Free Navy Revolver and 5 Gold Bars

Free Cougar Snarl Emote, Free Vest, Free Navy Revolver and 5 Gold Bars World of Warcraft: Head-Slot Transmog, Jewel of the Firelord

How to play games claimed with Amazon Prime

(Image credit: EA)

Amazon Prime games require the special Amazon Games app, which you can download to your PC at the link provided. Once you sign into that with your Amazon account (the only you claimed all those games on), they'll automatically be added to your account and be present on the app for you to download and play. There's no need to mess around with codes and keys, the games are simply tied to your Prime membership in perpetuity.

Also, we should say that at time of writing you can only play these games on a compatible PC, and there's no way to take your free games to an Xbox or Playstation. If you want more information on how to get these games, check out our page on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition free on Amazon Prime deal and how to claim it.

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.