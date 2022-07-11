Dexter Twp: Notice of primary election Aug 2

LYNDON TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING,. The Lyndon Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July, 28 2022 at 7:00 PM to consider a large temporary event permit at 20120 Bartell Road. The Large Temporary Event Permit (LTE22-001) is to allow the Run Woodstock races to be held at the Camp Bruin Lake Campgrounds at 20120 Bartell Road. The first run will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022 and the last run will be a 5 mile fun run at 8:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022. There will be approximately 1,500 runners participating in the event and approximately 1,000 event participants will stay at the campgrounds overnight. September 7, 8 and 12 will be used for setup and cleanup of the event.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO