LYNDON TOWNSHIP – 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118. Summary of Minutes, May 10, 2022—Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM. During Public Comment, a resident spoke to the DNR proposal that will connect the Potawatonmi Trail to the DTE Energy Trail. Items Approved: Agenda; Consent Agenda; Payment of Bills. Zoning Administrator submitted his report in writing to the Township Board. CAFA Representative submitted his report in writing to the Township Board as well as provided a brief update. The Deputy Supervisor reported on progress of changing emails for Township officials and staff. Multi-Lakes Representative and WWRA Representative summarized their reports to the Township Board. Items Approved: Authorize the Supervisor to sign the Carlisle-Wortman Proposal of Services: Recreation Action Plan; Adopt Resolution No. 22-07 to Eliminate the Penalty Imposed by the Township for Delinquent Summer and Winter Taxes; the budget for ARPA funds. There was a presentation on the Park Lyndon DNR Trail Connection and the Proposed Connector Trail for mountain biking with subsequent discussion. The meeting adjourned at 9:22 PM.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO