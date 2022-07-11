ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Sylvan Twp: Notice of registration for Aug 2 primary

By STN Staff
 2 days ago

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, WASHTENAW COUNTY, CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118. TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF SYLVAN TOWNSHIP PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Sylvan Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; or...

Saline: Notice of election Aug 2

POLLS OPEN 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN SAID GOVERNMENTAL UNITS FOR THE PURPOSE OF NOMINATING CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES:. Governor, United States Senator, Representative in Congress 7th District, State Senator 18th District, Representative in State Legislature 52nd.
SALINE, MI
Webster Twp: Notice of primary election on Aug 2

ELECTION NOTICE for QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF WEBSTER TOWNSHIP. Notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held in Webster Township on. Polls are located at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter Michigan 48130. Voter Registration Applications and Absentee Ballot Applications can be obtained at the...
WEBSTER, MI
Maps for Washtenaw Co’s New Political Districts

With the elections fast approaching, here’s a refresher on the new political districts for the core Sun Times News audience in western Washtenaw County. Below are cuts from the complete district maps for Michigan found at https://www.michigan.gov/micrc/mapping-process/final-maps. Below are the districts for our congressional representative in Washington DC. The...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Dexter: Notice of Aug 8 public hearing on proposed ordinance amendment on council stipend

Notice is hereby given that the Dexter City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, MI 48130, for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding a proposed amendment to Chapter 2, Article 2, Section 31 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan as follows with removals being stricken and additions being underlined:
DEXTER, MI
Candidate Coffee Hour

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Stop by to meet Dexter School Board candidates Christy Vander Haagen and Rhonda Haines. They will be available to chat and answer any questions you may have about their campaigns.
DEXTER, MI
Webster Twp: Zoning ordinance 08-11 amendments

ORDINANCE NO. 08-11 At a regular meeting of the Township Board of Webster Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan, held at the Webster Township Hall on June 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. An Ordinance to amend the Webster Township Zoning Ordinance to repeal any ordinances or parts of ordinances or resolutions in...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Lyndon Twp: Notice of Public Hearing July 28

LYNDON TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING,. The Lyndon Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July, 28 2022 at 7:00 PM to consider a large temporary event permit at 20120 Bartell Road. The Large Temporary Event Permit (LTE22-001) is to allow the Run Woodstock races to be held at the Camp Bruin Lake Campgrounds at 20120 Bartell Road. The first run will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022 and the last run will be a 5 mile fun run at 8:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022. There will be approximately 1,500 runners participating in the event and approximately 1,000 event participants will stay at the campgrounds overnight. September 7, 8 and 12 will be used for setup and cleanup of the event.
CHELSEA, MI
Lodi Twp: Notice of ordinance amendment

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 110 OF 2006 AS AMENDED (MCL 125.3101 et seq.), TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE LODI TOWNSHIP ZONING ORDINANCE BY UPDATING SECTION 2.03 “DEFINITIONS” AND SECTION 41.31 “TEMPORARY STRUCTURES.”
LODI TOWNSHIP, MI
Sylvan Twp: Notice of Planning Commission Mtg and Public Hearing

TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF SYLVAN, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Sylvan Township Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting at 18027 Old US 12, within Sylvan Township, on July 28 2022 at 7:00 p.m., that will include the following:
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Chelsea: Notice of public hearing on rezoning July 19

Notice is hereby given that the Chelsea Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing for. the amendment of the Chelsea City Zoning Ordinance (Ord. No. 181). The request is for a. Special Land Use to allow a Small Animal Clinic within the T-2 Transitional Zoning. District located at 1513 S....
CHELSEA, MI
Freedom Twp: Notice of public hearing Aug 4

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - ZONING MAP AMENDMENTS. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing during a special. Pleasant Lake Road) to invite public comment on an application from Mason Horning to amend. the Official Zoning Map, under authority of the Michigan Zoning Enabling...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Sylvan Twp: Notice of public logic and accuracy test

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public accuracy test including the AutoMark Machine for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election will be conducted on. , at the Sylvan township Hall, 18027 Old US 12, Chelsea, MI 48118. This accuracy test is conducted to determine that the program and the computer being used to tabulate the results of the election, counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law. Amanda Nimke, Sylvan Township Clerk, 734-475-8890, animke@sylvantownshipmi.gov.
CHELSEA, MI
Dan Schlaff has Kept the “Works” in “Public Works” for 37 Years

Few of us think about what happens to our wastewater or where our drinkable water comes from unless it stops working. We don’t think about who works to clean the streets and parks for the public. But we’re glad some people do. Dexter’s Public Works Superintendent, Dan Schlaff,...
DEXTER, MI
Chelsea Schools superintendent search down to two

The Chelsea School District has narrowed its list of potential candidates vying for the superintendent job. One is a familiar face and name in former Chelsea High School Principal Michael Kapolka and the other is Bradley Paddock, Executive Manager of Human Resources at Walled Lake Consolidated Schools. Kapolka has served...
CHELSEA, MI
Moving ahead in Saline on a school zone designation

The request to transform a portion of Woodland Drive in Saline into a designated school zone is now underway. After receiving some inquiries about the project from a Saline citizen, the Sun Times News (STN) reached out to city of Saline officials to get an update on the project. City...
SALINE, MI
Chelsea Area Giving Circle Donates $10+ to Local Charity

100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area Membership donated $10,350 to Webster Township Historical Society at their Summer Impact Award Meeting on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. The meeting kicked off with an interactive networking hour, where members and guests mingled with each other while connecting with local sponsors. Following the networking hour, members listened to pitches from three randomly selected charities, including Ballet Chelsea, The Copper Nail, and Webster Township Historical Society. The charities were asked to make their best case for the Summer Impact Award. Following the presentations from all three charities, members cast their ballots. Webster Township Historical Society received the most votes and was the recipient of the evening’s Impact Award.
CHELSEA, MI
Fresh Air Market - Fashion & Home Show August 19 & 20, 2022

#shopchelseamich merchants welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the "Fresh Air Market - Fashion & Home Show" on August 19 & 20. 2022 marks the 46th anniversary of this event. Fresh Air Market will kick off at 10 am on Friday, August 19. This year, there will be three unique...
CHELSEA, MI

