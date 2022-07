Search for Waldo or buried treasure in Webster Groves! Two groups have arranged some fun activities around town. Stop by The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., to get a Find Waldo in Webster Groves “passport” to help log the search. Waldo hunters may visit the participating businesses listed on the passport in any order. Waldo is hiding somewhere in each of the listed businesses. He’s six inches tall, and he might be in any public part of the establishment.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO