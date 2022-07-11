ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Americana Music Free At Larson Park

 2 days ago

Margo and Walter Parks will present “Burroak Roots,” an evening of Americana music and dance, at Larson...

American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting For Beginners

Written By Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30-Day Singer. Let’s say that you would like to explore songwriting and maybe you have some ideas for lyrics. What is the next step? Here are the things you need to know in order to jumpstart your songwriting. 1. A reference...
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
Variety

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reveal 2023 North American Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s long-awaited North American tour is set to launch Feb. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida, the band announced today. The two-and-a-half-month tour will unfold with 31 shows in the U.S., continuing through through a home-state finale April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the group heads to Europe for already announced overseas dates that will continue into July.
Parade

Born to Rock: Bruce Springsteen is Back on Tour

Bruce Springsteen is set to hit the stage in 30 cities across the country early next year as apart of an upcoming tour that the legendary musician announced via Instagram on July 12. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances...
NME

Alice Glass announces North American ‘Trauma Bond’ tour

Alice Glass has announced a 15-show run of North American tour dates – dubbed the ‘Trauma Bond’ tour – in support of her debut solo album ‘PREY//IV’. The tour will kick off in San Francisco on Wednesday September 7, running through the rest of the month and concluding with three shows in late October. French-American synthpop artist Uffie will join Glass at each headlining show as her main support act.
wfit.org

Animal Collective: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every time I've witnessed Animal Collective in concert the band has been bathed in colored light, with shapes and patterns floating above the members' heads, often mirroring the unpredictable and mesmerizing journey that defines its music. Yet here, the band is brightly lit for its Tiny Desk (home) concert — which it filmed at MASS MoCA (Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art), playing new songs from its 11th studio album Time Skiffs — and the band's musical journey remains transfixing.
InsideHook

Cat Power Readies New Version of Bob Dylan’s 1966 Royal Albert Hall Performance

When done correctly, there’s something inherently compelling about one acclaimed artist honing in on a very specific aspect of another artist’s music and then offering their own version. Rufus Wainwright has taken this approach with a 1961 Judy Garland concert, for instance — and now Cat Power is taking a similar approach to a particular Bob Dylan performance.
