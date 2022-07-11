Play Pickleball With Digital Strike

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼

SWANSEA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO