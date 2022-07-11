ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

Play Pickleball With Digital Strike

 2 days ago

Webster Groves marketing agency Digital Strike, 8793 Big Bend Blvd., will host a round robin pickleball tournament on Saturday,...

A Lifelong Passion For Sports

Not everyone is still playing a sport and taking daily walks at the age of 91, but Alice Mohr of Kirkwood is. Mohr, who lives at Aberdeen Heights with her husband, John, has 15 medals to her name from the Senior Olympics. She has been a regular participant of the games since 1995. The list of sports she competes in is long and varied, ranging from team sports including softball and water volleyball to individual competition in badminton, track and field, and power walking.
KIRKWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Eckert's peaches ripe for the picking starting Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pick-your-own peaches is back starting Wednesday at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. Visitors will also be able to pick their own blackberries and vegetables. You will need to purchase a field access pass to pick-your-own fruits and veggies. It starts at $2.50 during the week, and...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Webster Groves July 4 Parade Winners Announced

The city of Webster Groves has announced the winning entries for the 2022 Webster Groves Community Days parade. Each category has a first-place winner (Best) and an honorable mention (Outstanding). CHILDREN’S ENTRY. • Best — Hudson Hype Bucket Band. • Outstanding — WGHS Statesman Stars Dance Team.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
“Post-Post” Exhibit At Heartland Gallery

Residents in Kirkwood were recently treated to an intimate conversation with two St. Louis Post-Dispatch legends — photographer J.B. Forbes and illustrator Bob Shay — at the Heartland Art Club, 101A W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood Gallery. Kirkwood’s Heartland Art Club has showcased over 50 works from the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Adventure Awaits With The Kirkwood Senior Travel Club

Kirkwood Senior Travel Club registration is now open for four fall 2022 trips. Laura Horton, Kirkwood’s recreation supervisor, said Kirkwood residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. All trips depart from and return to Kirkwood Community Center at 111 S. Geyer Road. To register online, visit kirkwoodparksandrec.org, or call...
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Weeds, bushes sprout from roof of closed downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bushes and weeds can be seen sprouting from the roof of the vacant Millennium Hotel. The once-bustling 28-story hotel that hosted hundreds of area high school proms and other events closed in 2014. The building has been deteriorating ever since. In October 2021, a chunk of the building was falling off and blowing in the wind. The city cited its then owners, who were based in Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kirkwood Theatre Guild Sweeps Excellence Awards

Kirkwood Theatre Guild’s “Shrek the Musical” recently won 10 Best Performance Awards from Arts For Life. The guild won for large ensemble musical, director, music director, choreography, actor, actress, featured actor, supporting actor, comedic actor and lighting design. The guild received 12 nominations in all. The Gateway...
KIRKWOOD, MO
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Swansea, IL USA

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼
SWANSEA, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: June 2022

There's no way to sugarcoat it: June was rough. St. Louis' food scene saw the closings of some beloved spots — Pho Grand, Rise Coffee and Mandarin House all shuttered as the heat came in. But, as rain comes in after a drought, so do the openings after the closings: New sweet treat shops, a rebrand in the form of Jerk Unlimited, an addition to the food truck scene and more all hit the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Rep Rolls Out Lineup For New 2022-23 Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced the lineup for its 56th season. First up is “House of Joy” by Madhuri Shekar, running Aug. 26 to Sept. 18 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. “House of Joy” is a swashbuckling fantasy packed with action, tension, romance and plenty of girl power.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Search For Waldo & Coins Around Webster Groves

Search for Waldo or buried treasure in Webster Groves! Two groups have arranged some fun activities around town. Stop by The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., to get a Find Waldo in Webster Groves “passport” to help log the search. Waldo hunters may visit the participating businesses listed on the passport in any order. Waldo is hiding somewhere in each of the listed businesses. He’s six inches tall, and he might be in any public part of the establishment.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

See Incredible Footage of KISS Playing the KSHE Kite Fly in 1974 in St. Louis

It’s not often that we get to see vintage St. Louis concert footage (with matching audio) in such high quality, so this footage from the KSHE Kite Fly is jaw-dropping. The KSHE Kite Fly festivals are a huge part of St. Louis music history. St. Louis’ favorite classic rock station always brings the party and that was never more true than it was on March 29, 1974 when they introduced St. Louis to KISS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kirkwood Historical Society Honors Joe Godi

Joe Godi is a man so humble he will say his five decades of service to Kirkwood needs no special recognition or award. But after years of time, effort, money and passion put into projects for Mudd’s Grove, the Kirkwood Historical Society honored Godi at its recent annual Strawberry Festival.
KIRKWOOD, MO
The Rep’s Mark Bernstein Retires

After a 35-year successful run with The St. Louis Repertory Theatre, managing director Mark Bernstein has bid adieu. The St. Louis Arts and Education Council recently honored Bernstein with its Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award. “I am honored to be a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Bernstein....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

