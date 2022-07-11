ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LOCAL WEATHER REPORT MONDAY 7-11-22

navarrenewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal weather report for Monday , July 11. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 76...

www.navarrenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#The Sw Humidity
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some rain is in the forecast for Thursday before beautiful weather arrives on Friday. Forecasters are calling for morning showers to give way to clearing skies for part of the day. It will be muggy with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Powerful Thunderstorms Bring Possible Air Travel Disruptions Throughout Northeast This Week

Recent hot summer weather and a persistent surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico have caused rounds of severe thunderstorms across much of the country. More of the same is predicted for the Midwest and Northeast this week as a cold front moves eastward. Major airports in the region run the risk of experiencing delays in air travel due to the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Forecast Shows How Continuous Rain May Cause Flood Threats

AccuWeather meteorologists predict that a pair of weak storm systems will move from the Plains to sections of the Midwest and the eastern United States, bringing torrential downpours and violent thunderstorms. The second storm system will have the highest chance of hitting the mid-Atlantic coast. Rising Concern. AccuWeather's forecast team...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy