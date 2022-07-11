ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ilford: Woman stabbed by cyclist near site of Zara Aleena killing

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has been stabbed in the back by a cyclist in the same area of east London where Zara Aleena was killed. The stabbing victim, 27, was hospitalised after the attack on St Johns Road, Ilford. Police want to speak to a man on...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ilford#Cyclist#Murder#Violent Crime#Londoners#Bst#The Met Police#Bbc London
BBC

Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, coroner hears

A woman who was killed as she returned home from a night out died from head and neck injuries, a coroner has heard. Zara Aleena, 35, was walking in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, 10 minutes from her home, when she was attacked in the early hours on 26 June. Jordan McSweeney,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

NYC Teen Accused in Vicious Hate Crime Attacks Is Stabbed to Death

A teenager who allegedly committed two brutal hate crime attacks against Sikhs in New York City has been stabbed to death, police announced Friday. Officers found the 19-year-old stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn, with the blade used to kill him laying beside him missing a handle. Douglas was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died. Nirmal Singh, visiting NYC from India, was one of Douglas’ alleged victims. Douglas was charged with breaking his nose as Singh was strolling through the Richmond Hill neighborhood in Queens. Douglas was also charged with mugging two other Sikh men with a friend—hitting them with wooden sticks, robbing them, punching them, and snatching the turbans from their heads.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

UPDATE: 16-year-old Dancing Doll Dyshea Hall From Lifetime’s ‘Bring It’ Shot and Killed Outside Kroger In Atlanta

Earlier this week we reported that Dyshea Hall, known from the former Lifetime hit show ‘Bring It’ had died but details were few. BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned that DeKalb County Police have identified the victims of a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center in Georgia as Dyshea Hall, 16, and Javonte Wood, 17, is critical, according to WSBTV.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Trophy Hunter Shot Dead and Dumped at Roadside in South Africa

A big-game trophy hunter was found shot dead at the side of a road in South Africa, local authorities said. Riaan Naude, 55, was known for killing big animals and ran a company, Pro Hunt Africa, that organized hunting trips for paying tourists in the country’s Limpopo province. Naude was found dead next to his truck on June 8 near the Kruger National Park, according to reports. Police described a grisly crime scene in which Naude was discovered lying on his back with blood on his head and hands. It’s believed he was killed after pulling over to the roadside after his truck developed a mechanical problem. “The motive for the attack and the subsequent murder is unknown at this stage,” Lt. Col. Mamphaswa Seabi said, adding that cops did not believe the killing was linked to Naude’s hunting.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy