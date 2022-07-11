ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Young Pocatello woman dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall

By Idaho State Police News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2 near Fort Hall in Bingham County.

A 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4 when it appears the vehicle left the roadway, rolled off the west shoulder, and came to rest in a field. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Blackfoot Fire Department, Pocatello Police Department and Chubbuck Police Department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Comments / 1

 

Idaho State Journal

Coroner identifies Pocatello resident who died in crash on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall

A 22-year-old local resident died Sunday evening following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall. The deceased was identified Monday by Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts as Theresa L. Lords, 22, of Pocatello. The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m, Monday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, according to Idaho State Police. ...
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in rollover crash

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County. The crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Police reports show a 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007...
Idaho State Journal

Incident at Pocatello apartment complex ends with no suspect in custody

POCATELLO — Monday night's incident at a north Pocatello apartment complex has ended with no suspect being taken into custody. Numerous police officers responded to the Yellowstone Townhouse Apartments just north of the Winco supermarket around 7 p.m. Monday believing there was a man barricaded inside one of the apartments. But when police entered the apartment around 11:15 p.m. Monday they found it to be unoccupied, authorities said. Police said...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing Pocatello man located following ground search

The family of a missing Pocatello man says his body has been recovered after ground searches were conducted in the vicinity of his vehicle. Matt Schultz, 50, of Pocatello, left Meridian alone on Wednesday to take some drone footage of southwest Idaho’s great outdoors but never returned, his family said. KTVB.com reported that a family member said Schultz died immediately from the injuries he sustained after falling down a 50-foot...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire at Pacific Recycling shuts down Highway 30 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A fire at a Pocatello recycling business that temporarily shut down a busy highway on Tuesday is under investigation. The blaze at Pacific Recycling on Highway 30 near the Simplot plant was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and generated a large amount of black smoke that could be seen from the other side of Pocatello. The fire prompted Pocatello police to shut down Highway 30 between Ridge Street...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing local woman found safe

UPDATE Ms. Garner in the press release below has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating 40-year-old Genevette Garner of Roberts in Jefferson County. Garner left a vehicle at her parents' residence in Iona on Tuesday and had been communicating with family through text around noon that day. Since that time, Garner has not been seen and family has been unable to make contact with her. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Genevette Garner is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two hospitalized after nighttime crash on US-20

RIGBY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 325, north of Rigby in Jefferson County. The crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Police reports show a 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, Colorado was driving a 2009...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic rebuild of 'Flying Y' interchange in Pocatello to begin this week

POCATELLO – Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the "Flying Y" Interstate 15 system Interchange is beginning this week. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life. Joint venture contractors Sundt-Cannon is expected to begin moving equipment into the project area before the end of the week. ...
POCATELLO, ID
