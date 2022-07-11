Young Pocatello woman dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2 near Fort Hall in Bingham County.

A 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4 when it appears the vehicle left the roadway, rolled off the west shoulder, and came to rest in a field. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Blackfoot Fire Department, Pocatello Police Department and Chubbuck Police Department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.