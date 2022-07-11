ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A shooting at a Kansas City bar where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others wounded, authorities said.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday after a disturbance that started inside the Westport Ale House spilled outside, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe. Gunfire erupted, and the three off-duty Kansas City officers returned fire, Lowe said.

One of the wounded died at a hospital, while the other five were in stable condition and expected to survive, Lowe said. No officers were hurt.

Lowe said it wasn't immediately known whether bullets the officers fired struck anyone.

“It’s all kind of in a holding pattern," he said, adding that it would potentially take days to conduct a ballistics investigation and an autopsy.

Lowe had no details on what caused the disturbance. The name of the person who died wasn't immediately released.

A Kansas City police spokesperson said in an email that inquiries about the shooting were being handled by the highway patrol.

