Klamath Falls, OR

Great Klamath Falls Home For Sale on Pacific Terrace, Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!

basinlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Sale! Here is a great home you will want to see at 935 Pacific Terrace in Klamath Falls located in the very desirable Roosevelt School District!. This home has 4 nice bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1960 sq. ft. of living space. A motivated seller has reduced the price so...

www.basinlife.com

point2homes.com

2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive, Medford, Jackson County, OR, 97504

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive Español?. From the moment you enter, this beautiful home invites you in. Warm colors, spacious rooms and thoughtful details provide a supportive space for the whole family. Relax around the custom built stone surround fireplace in the Living Room. Your inner chef will sing with joy over the well-designed Kitchen offering large pantry, newer LG dual oven/gas stove and microwave, plus ample counter space and shelving. Additional downstairs office/den plus bedroom. Upstairs ample sized primary bedroom suite has ceiling fan, and primary bath boasts generous soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, get ready to entertain around the sumptuous inviting pool with fabulous slide, covered patio, and numerous outdoor living areas. Great location just minutes to downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Price of garbage collection going up in parts of Klamath County

Republic Services proposed a 10% price increase to the solid waste collection services that it offers to residents in North Klamath County in a meeting with the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 6. If approved as proposed, the increase will take effect Sept. 1. Solid Waste Manager...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Klamath Falls Farmers Market provides fresh foods, socialization

Drought, COVID-19 and rising food costs can’t keep the Klamath Falls Farmers Market down. From June to October, the market is a mainstay downtown, serving as a gathering place for people brought together by food and local goods. It buzzes with energy and livens up the city. Although the...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * Additional Details: Critically low humidities are also expected in the valley locations around Bonanza, Beatty, and Bly. In these areas there could be a brief period of critical wind and RH conditions as well. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon woman speaks out after long ER wait time for urgent pain meds

Jackson County, OR — The ongoing opioid crisis has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives over the past two decades, and changed how many prescriptions are written. But for some, the extra precautions being taken by health care providers leaves them struggling with legitimate pain. A Southern Oregon woman is speaking out after having to wait days to get the pain medication she needed right away.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

MISSING: 32-year-old woman last seen in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — 32-year-old Mariah Sharp has been missing for 3 weeks and was last seen or heard from since around Midnight in Central Point on June 12th. 5' 7 thin brownish/ blond hair. Drives a red 2008 Kia Spectra hatchback with the license plate 258 HBN. If you...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...

