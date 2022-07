Four juveniles were arrested after an alleged robbery at the Paw Paw Walmart and a high speed chase. The pursuit, Monday night, topped speeds of 110-miles-per-hour on I-94. Police say the suspects were able to avoid stop sticks and, when they got off the interstate, they ran a red light and hit another vehicle, causing the other vehicle to catch on fire.

PAW PAW, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO