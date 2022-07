On July 11, shortly after 8 p.m., Barton County 911 was notified an individual had found what appeared to be a live artillery shell. Several months ago, while conducting haying operations, a citizen discovered the round in a field near the airport west of Great Bend. It was picked up and put in a pickup truck and basically forgotten about. On Monday evening the citizen contacted a relative who is familiar with explosives. The relative advised him to get it out of the truck and call 911.

